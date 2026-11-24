Carbon Monoxide Detector

CARBON MONOXIDE ALARMS & HVAC TUNE-UPS ESSENTIAL FOR SAFER HOMES THIS WINTER, SAYS SUFFOLK COUNTY HVAC COMPANY LOCATED IN MIDDLE ISLAND, NY

- John CelentanoMIDDLE ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Soundview Heat and Air Conditioning (Soundview HVAC ), a top-rated Suffolk County heating and cooling company, is urging homeowners to prioritize safety to prevent carbon monoxide (CO) contamination this winter.Any home that uses combustion for heating, including those with furnaces and boilers, should check their carbon monoxide alarms and call a professional for a detailed inspection and HVAC tune-up service.“Carbon monoxide alarms are essential, but they're only one part of your carbon monoxide safety checklist,” said John Celentano, one of the owners at Soundview HVAC.“An HVAC tune-up for your furnace or boiler will also check for damage, blockages, and other problems that can directly increase the risk of carbon monoxide contamination.”The company says that while fall is the most convenient time to book an HVAC tune-up, any homeowner who is yet to call a professional should do so immediately.“The risk of contamination increases when you start using your furnace 24/7 during winter,” says Celentano.HOW A FURNACE OR BOILER TUNE-UP REDUCES THE RISK OF CARBON MONOXIDE CONTAMINATIONFurnaces and boilers can leak carbon monoxide when they are poorly ventilated or faulty. A cracked heat exchanger is a common cause of leakage.When a contractor from Soundview HVAC performs a furnace or boiler tune-up, they:.Inspect the heat exchanger, burner, ignition system, and electrical components for wear or damage..Clean combustion components and lubricate moving parts..Test that the system is running with an optimal air/fuel mixture, and that it is venting byproducts outside of the home.If problems are found, they are explained to the homeowner, an estimate is provided, and repairs continue with the homeowner's permission.The company says that HVAC tune-ups have an additional benefit of optimizing the equipment with a clean filtration system, burner, and ignition system to reduce fuel consumption.EVERY HOME SHOULD HAVE FUNCTIONING CARBON MONOXIDE DETECTORSIn addition to the seasonal tune-up service, homeowners should also ensure that carbon monoxide detectors are installed and frequently tested. Carbon monoxide is odorless and invisible..Carbon monoxide detectors are a requirement in New York homes under Amanda's Law (New York Senate Bill S2791A)..Homes should have detectors on every floor, 15 feet from combustion-powered appliances and HVAC systems..Detectors should also be placed within 10 feet of areas where people sleep..Homeowners should test detectors monthly during winter and replace them every 5 – 7 years or as directed by the manufacturer.If a carbon monoxide detector alarm sounds, vacate the home and call 911 immediately.WARNING SIGNS AND STEPS A HOMEOWNER SHOULD FOLLOWWarning signs of carbon monoxide contamination can include health problems. More than 400 Americans die from non-fire-related carbon monoxide poisoning annually, according to CDC data[A2.1]. Early symptoms include headache, dizziness, nausea, and weakness, and resemble the flu..Clear vents and chimneys of debris and nests regularly. Check for blockages after snowfall..Keep the area around furnaces and boilers free of debris and clutter..Report a yellow flame or flickering furnace flame to an HVAC contractor immediately..Check the furnace air filter monthly and replace it if discolored or clogged.“A homeowner isn't expected to know every inch of their HVAC equipment, so we recommend calling us if anything about the system seems unusual, whether that means an irregular flame or a boiler that's only intermittently heating the home. Performance and safety issues often cross over,” says Celentano.Soundview HVAC is available for winter HVAC tune-ups and inspections, and an on-call team is ready for 24/7 emergency callouts, even on holidays.ABOUT SOUNDVIEW HVACSoundview HVAC has provided HVAC repair, maintenance, and installations since 2000. It is ranked 4.9 stars from 1,250+ Google reviews. Fully licensed and insured, the company services all HVAC brands and models.

John Celentano

Soundview Heating and Air Conditioning Corp

+1 631-209-1744

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SOUNDVIEW HVAC URGES LONG ISLAND HOMEOWNERS TO PRIORITIZE CARBON MONOXIDE SAFETY FOR WINTER HEATING SEASON News Provided By Soundview Heating and Air Conditioning Corp November 25, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Environment



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