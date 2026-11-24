Conceptual image representing exclusive travel privileges from R3 Life Wellness Center and Minor Vacation Club for selected R3 Life clients along Thailand's Andaman coast.

Avani+ Khao Lak Resort in Phang Nga, one of two destinations included in the exclusive initiative, offers a beachfront retreat surrounded by the natural landscapes of Southern Thailand.

Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket, one of two destinations included in the initiative, combines spacious accommodation with leisure experiences near Mai Khao Beach.

Reserved for selected R3 Life clients, the initiative brings together preventive healthcare, longevity, and premium holiday experiences in Phuket and Phang Nga.

BANGKOK 10140, SILOM, THAILAND, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- R3 Life Wellness Center, a Bangkok-based preventive healthcare and longevity center, is working with Minor Vacation Club to introduce exclusive holiday privileges reserved for selected R3 Life clients. Featuring two destinations along Thailand's Andaman coast, the initiative reflects R3 Life's commitment to creating meaningful experiences that extend beyond healthcare.

Guided by its philosophy, "The Art of Living Well, Longer," R3 Life believes that quality of life encompasses more than physical health. Personal well-being also involves balance, relaxation, and meaningful moments with loved ones. This perspective shapes the center's approach to personalized healthcare and its commitment to building lasting client relationships.

Extending the R3 Life Experience Beyond Healthcare

R3 Life specializes in preventive healthcare and longevity, offering comprehensive health screening, advanced laboratory testing, ABAARM-trained physician-led assessments, and personalized wellness planning.

Beyond its clinical services, R3 Life seeks to create additional value for its clients through thoughtfully selected lifestyle experiences. The initiative with Minor Vacation Club reflects this approach, recognizing continued client trust with access to exclusive holiday privileges.

Rather than simply offering travel benefits, the initiative represents R3 Life's broader vision of integrating wellness into different aspects of everyday life.

An Exclusive Invitation to Phuket and Thailand's Andaman Coast

Renowned for its tropical coastline, natural beauty, and premium hospitality, Thailand's Andaman region provides the setting for this invitation.

Selected R3 Life clients are invited to choose between two destinations:

Avani+ Khao Lak Resort, Phang Nga - A beachfront retreat in Khao Lak, surrounded by the natural landscapes of Southern Thailand and within reach of the renowned Similan Islands.

Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket - Located near Mai Khao Beach in northern Phuket, offering spacious accommodation and a peaceful coastal setting within one of Thailand's most recognized island destinations.

Each destination offers a distinct holiday experience, allowing eligible clients to select the setting that best suits their travel preferences.

The invitation includes specially arranged accommodation privileges and selected hospitality benefits, subject to applicable fees, availability, eligibility, and participation requirements.

A Reflection of R3 Life's Commitment to Its Clients

For R3 Life, exceptional client care extends beyond individual appointments. It is about understanding clients' evolving needs, recognizing their continued trust, and creating experiences that bring lasting value to their relationship with the brand.

This initiative reflects that commitment by connecting R3 Life's expertise in preventive healthcare with Minor Vacation Club's hospitality experiences.

Through this exclusive invitation, R3 Life continues to bring its philosophy, "The Art of Living Well, Longer," into experiences beyond the clinic, encouraging a lifestyle that values both personal health and quality of life.

Selected R3 Life clients who wish to learn more about this exclusive invitation are welcome to contact R3 Life Wellness Center directly for eligibility information, available privileges, and reservation details.

About R3 Life Wellness Center

R3 Life Wellness Center is a preventive healthcare and longevity center based in Bangkok, Thailand. The center offers comprehensive health screening, advanced laboratory testing, physician-led wellness assessments, personalized health programs, and selected aesthetic and regenerative medicine services.

With a focus on individualized care and long-term well-being, R3 Life operates under its philosophy, "The Art of Living Well, Longer."

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R3 Life Wellness Center and Minor Vacation Club Introduce Exclusive Travel Privileges Along Thailand's Andaman Coast News Provided By R3 Life Clinique November 25, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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