Founded in 1985, DOW Valve has supplied control, automated and vacuum valves to 50 overseas projects across 16 countries.

SOUTH KOREA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pneumatic globe control valve with positionerSEOUL, South Korea - DOW Valve Co., Ltd. (DOW VALVE), a Korean stainless steel valve specialist founded in 1985, has supplied valves to 50 overseas projects in 16 countries: Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Hungary, Kuwait, the Philippines, Vietnam, the United States, China, Malaysia, Poland, Indonesia, New Zealand, Canada and Ghana.An Overseas Record Going Back DecadesThe overseas record goes back decades. In 1989-2001 DOW Valve signed agency agreements in Colombia, Ecuador, Kuwait and Egypt, and between 2008 and 2012 it supplied valves, piping and fittings to the Tema Oil Refinery in Ghana. In 2009 it exported ball valves to the DEWA project at the Dubai Jebel Ali Power and Desalination plant, and in 2011-2012 it supplied automated ball valves for Phase II of the same Jebel Ali "L" station.Recent Projects in Energy, Chemicals, Semiconductor and BatteriesRecent projects span energy, chemicals, semiconductor and batteries. In 2023 DOW Valve delivered control valves to the Shuaibah 3 Desalination Plant in Saudi Arabia, manual and automated ball valves and three-way valves to the W-SCOPE plant in Hungary, and manual ball valves to the Kuwait Oilfield Maintenance Center. In 2022 it supplied ball valves and actuators to the LG Energy Solution 40GWh plant in Ohio, USA, automated valves to AGC Chemicals Vietnam, and vacuum valves for Samsung Electronics in China. Other listed references include Qatargas (Qatar), Ruwais Refinery (UAE, with Samsung Engineering), Jafurah 2 (Saudi Arabia, with Hyundai Heavy Industries), PTT LNG (Thailand) and SK Innovation plants in Hungary, Poland and China (2020).Control Valves and Vacuum ValvesGlobe and three-way control valve lineup with pneumatic and electric actuatorsControl valves are part of that portfolio. DOW Valve designs and manufactures globe control valves and segment ball valves, sizing flow, pressure and temperature from the customer's specification and fluid data. It is also the official importer and supplier of HORA (Germany) control valves in Korea, an agency held since 2005. For vacuum processes it is the exclusive Korean agent of HTC (Highlight Tech, Taiwan), offering gate, pendulum, angle and in-line vacuum valves with KF/ISO fittings.Vacuum gate valveSolving Unusual SpecificationsDOW Valve also solves unusual specifications. For one customer it re-specified a 150 degree C, 8A three-way ball valve in 316 stainless steel and machined a bracket for a 66-75 mm valve-to-actuator gap. For a ship-mounted equipment project with a tight delivery date, it supported cable connectors and wiring for electric valves and coordinated with the motor maker to meet the schedule.Contact for Overseas BuyersOverseas buyers can reach DOW Valve at... or +82-2-6309-5656. The company also operates ValvePark (valvepark), an online platform that connects supply chains in Taiwan, Japan and Europe with the Korean market.DOW Valve Co., Ltd....1301~1303, Gasan Terra Tower, 78, Digital-ro 10-gil, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea (08517)+82-2-6309-5656

DOW Valve Co., Ltd.

DOW Valve

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From Seoul to 16 Countries: DOW Valve Supplies Control and Automated Valves to Overseas Plants and Power Projects News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 25, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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