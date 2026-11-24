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Polymercaptan Curing Agent Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Polymercaptan Curing Agent Market To Reach $0.19 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The polymercaptan curing agent market has experienced notable growth in recent years, driven by evolving industrial needs and technological advancements. This sector is gaining traction due to the increasing demand for fast-curing and durable materials, which support a variety of applications across multiple industries. Let's explore the market's size, key drivers, segments, trends, regional dynamics, and leading players shaping its future.

Steady Expansion in the Polymercaptan Curing Agent Market Size

The polymercaptan curing agent market has seen robust development, with its value projected to rise from $0.13 billion in 2025 to $0.14 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth during the past years has been fueled by growing requirements for rapid curing technologies, increased utilization of thermosetting resin systems, rising demand for low-temperature curing, a surge in industrial adhesives consumption, and the expanding need for tough protective coatings. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward momentum, reaching $0.19 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7%. This forecasted expansion is supported by ongoing construction activity, heightened demand for high-performance adhesives and sealants, growth in aerospace manufacturing, an increase in automotive production, and the proliferation of electronics assembly. Key emerging trends include the preference for fast low-temperature curing solutions, the adoption of flexible curing systems, enhanced adhesion properties in cured resins, and the rising use of chemical-resistant formulations.

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Construction Activity as a Significant Growth Engine for Polymercaptan Curing Agents

One of the primary forces propelling the polymercaptan curing agent market is the surge in construction projects. This sector encompasses the building, expansion, renovation, and upkeep of a wide range of infrastructures, including residential homes, commercial buildings, roads, bridges, and industrial facilities. Rapid urbanization is a critical factor, as more people concentrate in urban areas, which increases the demand for housing, commercial spaces, and transportation infrastructure. As construction activity intensifies, so does the need for fast-curing, high-performance epoxy materials used in adhesives, sealants, coatings, and flooring systems. For example, in September 2026, data from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) showed a 0.3% increase in construction output during the second quarter of that year in Great Britain, underscoring the ongoing growth in this sector and its impact on polymercaptan curing agent demand.

Rising Electronics Manufacturing Boosting Polymercaptan Curing Agent Demand

Another driving factor behind market growth is the expanding electronics manufacturing sector. This area involves the design, assembly, production, and testing of electronic components such as semiconductors, printed circuit boards, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and industrial electronics systems. The sector's expansion is fueled by rising consumer demand for devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables, which leads to increased production volumes. This growth, in turn, elevates the need for polymercaptan curing agents that provide rapid curing, strong adhesion, and chemical resistance in epoxy-based encapsulation materials, adhesives, and protective coatings within electronic assemblies. For instance, in February 2026, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported a jump in global semiconductor sales to $791.7 billion in 2025 from $630.5 billion in 2024, a 25.6% increase driven by demand for semiconductors in AI, automotive, and electronic applications. This surge highlights the critical role of electronics manufacturing in boosting the polymercaptan curing agent market.

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How the Polymercaptan Curing Agent Market Is Structured by Key Segments

The polymercaptan curing agent market is categorized into several important segments to better understand its scope and applications:

1) Product Type: This includes Epoxy Curing Agents, Polyurethane Curing Agents, Silicone Curing Agents, and Other Product Types.

2) Processing Method: Encompassing Casting, Injection Molding, Thermal Curing, and Room Temperature Curing.

3) Distribution Channel: Covering Direct Sales, Distributors, and Online Sales.

4) Application: Including Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Composites, and Other Uses.

5) End-Use Industry: Such as Construction, Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Marine, and Oil & Gas.

Within the epoxy curing agents category, subsegments include Polythiol Curing Agents, Mercaptan-Terminated Curing Agents, Mercaptan-Modified Amine Curing Agents, Accelerated Mercaptan Curing Agents, and Liquid Polymercaptan Curing Agents. For polyurethane curing agents, subcategories cover Mercaptan-Modified Polyurethane Curing Agents, Polymercaptan Crosslinking Agents, Mercaptan-Terminated Polyurethane Curing Agents, Fast-Curing Polyurethane Curing Agents, and Moisture-Resistant Polyurethane Curing Agents. Silicone curing agents consist of Mercaptan-Modified Silicone Curing Agents, Polymercaptan Silicone Crosslinkers, Mercaptan-Terminated Silicone Curing Agents, Fast-Curing Silicone Curing Agents, and High-Temperature Silicone Curing Agents. Other product types include Polymercaptan Accelerators, Mercaptan-Based Crosslinking Agents, Mercaptan-Modified Curing Agents, Thiol-Based Curing Agents, and Specialty Polymercaptan Curing Agents.

Innovations and New Developments in Polymercaptan Curing Agents

Leading players in the polymercaptan curing agent space are dedicating efforts toward creating advanced products such as secondary-distilled polythiol compounds. These specialized curing agents enable rapid curing at low temperatures while enhancing adhesion and processing capabilities, particularly in adhesive applications. Secondary-distilled polythiol compounds are purified mercaptan-functional agents designed to react swiftly with epoxy resins and acrylates at room or even sub-zero temperatures, offering low viscosity and strong bonding. For example, in May 2025, Shenzhen U-Sunny Technology from China launched Thiol-30L, a secondary-distilled polythiol curing agent tailored for rapid curing. This product can cure epoxy resins and acrylates at temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, making it ideal for structural adhesives along with other chemical, coating, and adhesive applications.

Geographical Regions Shaping the Polymercaptan Curing Agent Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share for polymercaptan curing agents. Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market report evaluates key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Top Companies Steering the Polymercaptan Curing Agent Industry

The market features prominent corporations such as BASF SE, Bruno Bock GmbH, Dow Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Resonac Holdings Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Sika AG, Arkema S.A., RPM International Inc., Olin Corporation, DIC Corporation, Nagase & Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Atul Ltd., Cardolite Corporation, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co. Ltd., Yifeng New Materials Co. Ltd., Ningbo Inno Pharmchem Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Qingdao Hengda New Material Technology Co. Ltd., and Hubei Xianlin Chemical Co. Ltd. These companies are instrumental in driving innovation, expanding product portfolios, and expanding the reach of polymercaptan curing agents worldwide.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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Polymercaptan Curing Agent Market To Reach $0.19 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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