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Polyurethane Reactive (PUR)-Based Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Polyurethane Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report: Trends, Growth, and 8% CAGR Forecast to 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The polyurethane reactive (PUR)-based reactive hot melt adhesives sector has experienced notable growth recently, driven by a range of industrial demands and technological advancements. This market is demonstrating strong momentum as it responds to rising needs in various industries, including automotive, packaging, and electronics. Let's explore the market's current size, the forces propelling its expansion, key players, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Expansion Trends of the Polyurethane Reactive (PUR)-Based Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market

The market for polyurethane reactive (PUR)-based reactive hot melt adhesives has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from a valuation of $0.97 billion in 2025 to $1.05 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This historical expansion is largely fueled by increasing demand for long-lasting industrial bonding solutions, alongside rising automotive manufacturing, wider adoption in furniture production, growing packaging applications, and enhanced bookbinding techniques.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $1.44 billion by 2030 with a slightly moderated CAGR of 8.0%. Future growth is predicted to be supported by factors such as the rising need for lightweight components in vehicles, higher use of polyurethane adhesives in electronics assembly, growing demand for robust construction bonding, expanding flexible packaging applications, and the preference for moisture-resistant and durable adhesive solutions. Key trends that will steer the market include the increased adoption of moisture-curing adhesives, fast-setting bonding products, high-strength formulations, flexible bonding materials, and adhesives resistant to heat and chemicals.

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Primary Drivers Behind the Surge in the Polyurethane Reactive (PUR)-Based Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market

One of the main contributors to market growth is the expanding automotive sector. This industry, which covers vehicle design, manufacture, marketing, and sales, is growing steadily due to factors such as rising consumer demand, economic progress, urbanization, and the implementation of advanced automotive technologies.

As automotive production scales up globally, so does the need for polyurethane reactive hot melt adhesives. These adhesives offer strong, lightweight, and durable bonds for interior, exterior, and structural vehicle components, contributing to enhanced performance, design flexibility, and streamlined manufacturing processes. For example, in April 2026, data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers showed global vehicle production climbed from 92.7 million units in 2024 to 96.4 million units in 2025-a 3.9% increase-while sales rose from 95.3 million to 99.8 million units, reflecting a 4.7% growth. This automotive expansion is directly boosting demand for PUR-based hot melt adhesives.

Additional Factors Supporting Market Growth

Besides automotive, other industries such as furniture manufacturing, packaging, and electronics assembly are also driving demand for these adhesives. The versatility of PUR adhesives in bonding a variety of substrates makes them highly attractive across multiple sectors. As manufacturing processes evolve and industries seek more efficient, durable, and sustainable bonding solutions, the market is set to benefit from these broader industrial trends.

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Segment Breakdown of the Polyurethane Reactive (PUR)-Based Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market

This market is segmented based on diverse criteria to cover the full scope of product varieties and applications:

1) Product Type includes options such as One-Component Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesives, Reactive Polyurethane Adhesive Granules, Cartridges, Sticks, Blocks, Pellets, and Customized Formulations.

2) Substrate categories cover Wood and Wood-Based Materials, Plastics and Polymers, Metals, Textiles, Glass and Ceramics, Fiberglass and Composite Materials, and others.

3) Distribution Channels are classified into Direct Sales, Distributors and Wholesalers, and Online Sales.

4) Applications span Lamination, Industrial Assembly, Product Manufacturing, Bookbinding, and Plastic Bonding.

5) End-Use Industries encompass Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Furniture, Packaging, Building and Construction, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Aerospace sectors.

Further classifications break down each product type into subcategories, such as moisture-curing and fast-setting adhesives within the One-Component segment, or single and dual cartridge adhesives in the Cartridges category, offering a detailed view of market variety and specialization.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Polyurethane Reactive (PUR)-Based Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Industry

Innovation is a major force in this market, with leading companies focusing on sustainability by developing renewable polyurethane adhesives. These products aim to reduce reliance on fossil-based raw materials, lower carbon emissions, and meet the growing demand for eco-friendly bonding alternatives across industries.

For instance, in April 2025, Taiwan-based Tex Year Industries Inc. introduced R3220, a bio-based PUR hot melt adhesive designed for electronics manufacturing. This adhesive contains 40% bio-based content, significantly cutting its carbon footprint compared to traditional PUR adhesives. It offers high initial bonding strength, low viscosity suited to existing production lines, and rapid moisture-curing properties that improve manufacturing efficiency. Additionally, R3220 adheres well to a wide range of substrates, including plastics like PC, ABS, PMMA, metals such as stainless steel and aluminum, and inorganic materials like glass and ceramics.

Regional Highlights and Market Growth Performance

In 2025, North America held the dominant share of the polyurethane reactive (PUR)-based reactive hot melt adhesives market. Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market analysis provides insight into regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, giving a comprehensive global perspective.

Key Players Driving Market Success in the Polyurethane Reactive (PUR)-Based Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Sector

A range of prominent companies are leading the polyurethane reactive hot melt adhesives market, including Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Sika AG, Arkema S.A., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Jowat SE, DIC Corporation, Pidilite Industries Limited, Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co. Ltd., Kleiberit SE & Co. KG, Franklin International Inc., COIM Group, Paramelt B.V., TEX YEAR Industries Inc., Chemence Ltd., Konishi Co. Ltd., Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG, Everad Adhesives, Chemique Adhesives Ltd., Intercol Industrial Adhesives, and Toyo Kakoh Co. Ltd. These organizations are innovating and expanding product portfolios to meet evolving market demands.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Polyurethane Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report: Trends, Growth, and 8% CAGR Forecast to 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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