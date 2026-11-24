MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Agencies can resell niche-relevant, manually earned backlinks under their own brand, with unbranded monthly reports and a live progress sheet.

- Nikola Baldikov, Founder of InBound BloggingAL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InBound Blogging Ltd, a SaaS SEO and link building agency founded by Nikola Baldikov, today announced the launch of its white-label link building program for SEO and digital marketing agencies. The program lets agencies offer manually earned, niche-relevant backlinks to their clients under their own brand, while InBound Blogging handles strategy, outreach, content and publisher follow-ups behind the scenes.Link building is one of the hardest services for agencies to scale in-house. Manual outreach takes time, quality publishers are difficult to find, and links bought from reseller lists can put client sites at risk. Many agencies either turn the work away or rely on low-quality vendors.The white-label program is built to remove that bottleneck. Each campaign is planned around the agency's client list, niches and KPIs, and is executed only after the agency approves the strategy. Placements come from real websites with organic traffic, strong authority metrics, low spam signals and topical relevance to the client. InBound Blogging does not use reseller lists, and all outreach is personalized.Agencies can choose from five link types:- Guest posts and expert guides- Niche edits on existing, relevant content- Broken link building- Original research and surveys- Case studies and data reportsEvery agency receives detailed, unbranded monthly reports covering placements, anchor text and link quality, plus live access to a progress sheet. Packages run monthly with a minimum of four links per month and a three-month minimum term, and first results typically appear within four to six weeks. Placements that underperform are replaced or removed."Agencies shouldn't have to choose between growing their client list and protecting link quality," said Nikola Baldikov, founder of InBound Blogging. "Our team does the research, the outreach and the follow-ups, and the agency keeps the client relationship and the credit. Every report is clean enough to forward to a client as it is."Before founding InBound Blogging in 2022, Baldikov led SEO and marketing at Brosix and worked as SEO Manager at SiteGround. The agency now has a team of more than 10 SEO, content and outreach specialists and has supported around 100 clients across 20 industries.Agencies can book a free discovery call through the white-label link building program page on the InBound Blogging website.About InBound BloggingInBound Blogging Ltd is a SaaS SEO and growth agency founded by Nikola Baldikov in 2022. The agency helps SaaS companies and agencies earn authority, rank for high-intent searches and generate inbound leads through SaaS SEO, content writing, link building, digital PR and AI search optimization. Its founder's work has been featured by HubSpot, Content Marketing Institute, Entrepreneur and The Drum.

Nikola Baldikov

InBound Blogging Ltd

+359 88 434 5047

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InBound Blogging Launches White-Label Link Building Program for Agencies News Provided By InBound Blogging Ltd November 25, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry



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