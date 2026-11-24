Recently, the 300-square-meter indoor children's Play Park project of Dirolep Park in the Philippines has successfully completed the overall planning and design, equipment production, and quality control inspection. The complete set of amusement facilities have been fully prepared and are about to be shipped to the Philippines. After landing, it will create a fun one-stop children's play space for local families.

As a brand that specializes in the research, customization, and implementation of amusement equipment, Dirolep Park has tailored solutions for the project from the very beginning, considering the local consumption habits, site conditions, and children's play demands in the Philippines. Within the 300-square-meter space, the team has reasonably divided functional areas, taking into account playability, safety, and spatial flow. Classic amusement modules such as the play fort, ocean pool, climbing wall, and interactive challenges are orderly arranged, with vivid and bright color combinations that suit the aesthetic preferences of the Southeast Asian market. During the scheme design stage, the designers repeatedly refined the layout drawings, optimized the play routes, avoided crowded dead ends, and took into account the safety protection of young children and the exploration fun of older children to ensure the maximum utilization rate of the venue.

Entering the production stage, Dirolep Park strictly follows the export product quality standards. From raw material selection, soft cover cutting, steel frame welding to finished assembly, each process is supervised by dedicated quality inspectors. The soft cover uses high-resilience eco-friendly sponge and wear-resistant PVC fabric, with rounded edges for anti-collision treatment; the metal frame is stable and rust-proof, and all equipment meets overseas amusement safety standards, ensuring long-term use stability and reliability. In the production workshop, workers orderly complete soft cover sewing, component assembly, and trial installation and debugging. They conduct pre-assembly verification for each piece of equipment to identify and resolve size and connection issues, minimizing the difficulty of on-site installation and laying a solid foundation for the overseas project's implementation.

Unlike regular supply,Dirolep Park provides a one-stop service for overseas customers, covering pre-site planning, effect design, equipment customization production, shipment packaging, and on-site installation guidance. Considering the characteristics of cross-border transportation, all amusement components of this project have been reinforced packaged, modularized packed, and adapted for shipping in shipping containers, reducing the risk of during transportation and ensuring the goods arrive in the Philippines intact.

In recent years,Dirolep Park has continuously expanded its overseas market in Southeast Asia. With its mature customization capabilities,stable product quality,and one-stop supporting services, it has received recognition from many overseas customers. Dirolep Park children's play park projects have been implemented in multiple countries such as the Philippines,Thailand, and Malaysia. This 300-square-meter project in the Philippines is another implementation of the brand in the Southeast Asian market. It not only demonstrates Dirolep Park customized strength for overseas markets but also marks the continuous maturity of Dirolep Park overseas delivery system.

Next,these equipment will start the cross-border shipping process. After the goods arrive,the technical team of Dirolep Park will simultaneously follow up with installation guidance to help the park complete the setup and debugging quickly and open for business as soon as possible. In the future,Dirolep Park will continue to focus on the amusement industry,continuously refine products and services,output high-quality amusement overall solutions,and work with more overseas partners to create high-quality children's play scenarios, bringing Chinese-made amusement equipment to more families around the world.

About Us

Dileni is a children's playground company located in Guangdong Province, China, with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. The company has a production base of more than 18,000 square meters, equipped with advanced production equipment and technology, and a group of excellent technicians and managers.