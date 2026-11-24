New 2026 Transparent LED Screen Price Guide Compares Costs By Size, Pixel Pitch, And Application
|Screen Size
|Typical Application
|Estimated Price (USD)
|500mm × 1000mm
|Window displays, small retail
|$800 – $1,500
|1000mm × 2000mm
|Storefront facades, showrooms
|$2,500 – $4,500
|2000mm × 3000mm
|Shopping malls, building entrances
|$6,000 – $12,000
|3000mm × 4000mm+
|Large-scale architectural facades
|$15,000+
Pro Tip: Custom sizing lets you fit unique spaces without paying for unused display area. For retail windows, a compact 1000mm × 2000mm screen delivers strong visual impact at a moderate cost.
2. Pixel Pitch: Resolution vs. Viewing Distance
Pixel pitch (the distance between LED pixels) determines image clarity—and directly affects price.
|Pixel Pitch
|Best Viewing Distance
|Best Use Case
|Cost Level
|P2.5mm
|2–5 meters
|Indoor retail, high-end showrooms
|High
|P3.9mm
|3–8 meters
|Storefronts, exhibition stands
|Medium
|P6.25mm
|5–12 meters
|Building facades, outdoor events
|Medium-Low
|P8.9mm
|8–15 meters
|Large-scale architectural displays
|Low
Pro Tip: Choose a pixel pitch that matches your actual viewing distance. For retail environments where customers stand close, P2.5mm or P3.9mm ensures crisp, detailed visuals without overpaying for unnecessary resolution.
3. Transparency Rate: Balancing Light & Visuals
Transparency is the defining feature of transparent LED screens—and a key cost factor. Higher transparency (70–90%) preserves natural light and architectural aesthetics.
|Transparency Rate
|Visual Effect
|Ideal Application
|Cost Impact
|70–75%
|Good visibility, moderate brightness
|Indoor retail windows, exhibitions
|Standard
|75–80%
|High clarity, excellent daylight visibility
|Storefronts, shopping malls
|Medium
|80–90%
|Premium transparency, architectural integration
|Glass curtain walls, museums
|Premium
Pro Tip: For architectural projects where maintaining the view through glass is essential, choose 80–90% transparency models. Jingruns' IN-F Series achieves up to 90% transparency for seamless building integration.
4. Brightness: Indoor vs. Outdoor Applications
Brightness requirements vary significantly by environment—impacting both performance and price.
|Environment
|Required Brightness
|Key Features
|Price Level
|Indoor (retail, exhibitions)
|600–1000 nits
|Standard LEDs
|Moderate
|Indoor (bright showrooms)
|1000–1500 nits
|High-brightness LEDs
|Medium
|Outdoor (covered areas)
|1500–3000 nits
|Weather-resistant coating
|Medium-High
|Outdoor (direct sunlight)
|4500–7500 nits
|IP65-rated, waterproof
|High
Pro Tip: For outdoor installations, always choose IP65-rated models to ensure durability against rain, dust, and temperature extremes. Higher upfront cost = long-term reliability.
5. Price Comparison by Application
|Application
|Typical Price Range
|Key Considerations
|Retail Storefronts
|$1,500 – $6,000
|High transparency to attract foot traffic
|Architectural Facades
|$8,000 – $25,000+
|Large sizes, weatherproofing required
|Exhibition & Events
|$2,000 – $8,000
|Portable, lightweight design
|Museums & Galleries
|$3,000 – $10,000
|Ultra-high transparency for interactive exhibits
6. Advanced Features That Affect Price
|Feature
|Benefit
|Cost Impact
|Lightweight Design
|12–18 kg/m² aluminum frame reduces structural load
|+5–10%
|Modular Design
|Easy panel replacement without full disassembly
|+10–15%
|Smart Control
|Remote management + auto-brightness + energy savings (20–30% less power)
|+8–12%
These features increase initial investment but significantly reduce long-term operating and maintenance costs.
7. 2026 Market Trends
Price Stabilization: Increased production capacity is keeping prices steady in 2026.
High-Transparency Demand: 80–90% transparency models are becoming the new standard.
Customization Premium: Custom sizes cost more but maximize usable display area.
Energy Efficiency Focus: Buyers are prioritizing low-power solutions to cut operational expenses.
8. Quick Reference: Transparent LED Screen Price Range (2026)
|Screen Type
|Price per m² (USD)
|Standard Indoor (70–75% transparency)
|$800 – $1,500
|High-Transparency Indoor (80–90%)
|$1,200 – $2,200
|Outdoor (IP65, 4500–7500 nits)
|$1,500 – $2,800
|Custom Shape/Size
|Quote-based
9. FAQs
Q: How much does a transparent LED screen cost per square meter?A: Standard indoor models range from $800–$1,500/m², while outdoor and high-transparency models range from $1,200–$2,500/m².
Q: Are high-transparency screens more expensive?A: Yes. Models with 80–90% transparency cost 30–50% more than standard 70% models.
Q: Can I customize the shape and size?A: Yes. Jingruns Technology offers fully customizable shapes and sizes to fit unique architectural features.
Q: How long do transparent LED screens last?A: With proper maintenance, high-quality screens offer 50,000–100,000 hours (approximately 5–10 years).
Q: What certifications should I look for?A: Look for CE, FCC, and RoHS certifications to ensure international safety and environmental compliance.
Conclusion: Find Your Perfect Transparent LED Screen
Transparent LED screens deliver unmatched visual impact for retail, architectural, and event spaces. By understanding the key cost drivers—size, pixel pitch, transparency rate, and application—you can make a smart investment that balances performance with budget.
With over a decade of industry expertise, Jingruns Technology provides a wide range of customizable transparent LED display solutions for projects of all scales.
Contact us today for a free, no-obligation quote tailored to your project!
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