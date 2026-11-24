Six Senses Makes UAE Debut With New Resort On Palm Jumeirah
The beachfront resort sits between the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline, comprising 61 suites and 172 private residences.
Wellness is the focus of the property. Its 5,500-square-meter Six Senses Spa and Longevity Clinic features a vitality pool circuit, a hammam, and a Biohacking Recovery Lounge. The Alchemy Bar lets guests create their own botanical blends.
Nova Clinic offers advanced diagnostics and preventive care alongside the spa. Multiday programs cover sleep, fitness, yoga, and Ayurveda. Treatments range from a traditional Moroccan hammam to the Traveler's Hack, which combines red-light therapy with compression and vibration therapy.
Dining follows the Eat With Six Senses philosophy, with seasonal menus. The resort has five venues in addition to in-room dining, which is available around the clock.
LOÄM serves Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, while LOÄM by the Pool & Beach Pavilion offers casual poolside dining.
ROKA offers contemporary Japanese robatayaki from a sky garden overlooking Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf.
EVY is a lifestyle lounge with meeting spaces and a wellness bar, and TWØ12 is a New York-inspired speakeasy bar serving elevated mixology, jazz, and funk.
SAOTA designed the LEED-certified architecture, while Mitchell & Eades created the interiors. Both draw inspiration from coral reefs and the cultural character of the UAE.
Timber-framed ceilings recall traditional souks, and the lighting evokes the pearls of the Gulf. The spa relaxation areas use Datecrete, a locally developed material made with date pits. Artists and makers from the UAE contributed to the interiors.
Activities include padel, ice bath and sauna rituals, a bakhoor workshop, and excursions to Mleiha's desert landscape.
The resort also houses the Earth Lab, which helps guests and locals learn how everyday actions can regenerate nature. Its sustainability mascot, Flora the Flamingo, supports a Regenerative Impact Fund.
All mascot sales and 0.5 percent of resort revenue go to the fund, which backs local environmental and social projects.
Select Group Chief Executive Officer Israr Liaqat said homeowners had chosen the residences long before the resort opened. He added that the company plans to continue with Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina.
Six Senses Chief Commercial Officer Neil Palmer described the resort as an important chapter for the brand. 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