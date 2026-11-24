The worldwide average rate for November 9-15 climbed 2% week-over-week to USD 3.49 per kg. It stood at USD 3.04 per kg in mid-September.

Year-over-year, global pricing is up 32%. Middle East and South Asia (MESA) recorded the sharpest rise at 62%, while Central and South America (CSA) posted the smallest at 13%.

Week-over-week, rates from MESA fell 1%, and those from North America dropped 2%. Rates from CSA increased 6%, the highest among origin regions, followed by Africa at 4%. Asia Pacific and Europe each saw a 2% rise.

The rate rise was aided by a 2% week-over-week decline in global capacity, which even a 4% fall in volume could not offset.

WorldACD attributed the volume decline partly to the Diwali festival and partly to the US aviation outage.

The festival slowed exports from South Asia, while the outage on November 13 disrupted flows from the United States.

The capacity decline was driven largely by bellyhold space, which declined for a third consecutive week. Freighter capacity, however, slipped slightly.

Regionally, capacity fell 8% in North America, 3% in Africa, 2% in Europe, and 1% in MESA, while Asia Pacific remained unchanged.

CSA was the only region to expand, with capacity rising 3% as belly space shifted from transatlantic to North America-CSA markets.

WorldACD said upward pricing momentum should continue as peak season traffic builds.

It noted that changing consumer spending patterns are spreading volumes across the peak season.

Meanwhile, airlines are adjusting capacity to demand, particularly benefiting transpacific routes.

The company said these factors point to relatively restrained rate increases.

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