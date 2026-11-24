MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTLAKE, Texas, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSHD) (the "Company"), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced that on November 20, 2026, the Company received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule") as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (the "Q3 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

As more fully described in the Company's Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing filed with the SEC on November 9, 2026, the filing of the Q3 Form 10-Q was delayed due to management's identification of departures from the generally accepted accounting principles of the United States in the Company's historical accounting for certain costs to obtain consumer contracts and the presentation of certain franchise-related fees.

In accordance with Nasdaq's listing rules, the Company has until January 19, 2027, to submit a plan of compliance to Nasdaq addressing how the Company intends to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Q3 Form 10-Q's original due date for the Company to regain compliance. The Company intends to file the Q3 Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent Goosehead's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Goosehead's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as“may”,“might”,“will”,“should”,“expects”,“plans”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“predicts”,“projects”,“potential”,“outlook” or“continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the timing of the filing of the Q3 Form 10-Q, the outcome of the Company's review of its historical accounting, including any restatement of previously issued financial statements, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements and whether Nasdaq accepts any plan of compliance submitted by the Company, conditions impacting insurance carriers or other parties with which Goosehead does business, the loss of one or more key executives or an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the failure to attract and retain highly qualified franchisees. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions“1A. Risk Factors” in Goosehead's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in Goosehead's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Goosehead or to persons acting on behalf of Goosehead are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Goosehead does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Contacts

Maddie Middleton

Goosehead Insurance - Senior Director of Investor Relations

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