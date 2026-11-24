AMU graduates pose for a group shot at their graduation in Bangkok Aug 2024

American Management University students sit in meeting at California learning site.

AMU logo on dark wall

New MBA pathway brings together three distinct credentials, expanding academic and professional development opportunities for business leaders worldwide.

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if pursuing an MBA could deliver more than a single academic credential?American Management University (AMU) has introduced its Triple-Credential Executive MBA Pathway, an innovative approach to postgraduate business education designed for ambitious professionals seeking greater value, flexibility and international academic opportunities.Designed for completion in 9–12 months, the programme brings together three distinct credentials through one integrated learning experience:Master of Business Administration (MBA) awarded by American Management University, Paris, France.ATHE Level 7 Extended Diploma in Strategic Management, a 120-credit qualification regulated by Ofqual in England.Chartered Management Institute (CMI ) Certificate of Recognition, reflecting the MBA programme's alignment with CMI Professional Standards.The initiative aims to challenge the traditional approach to postgraduate business education by enabling professionals to pursue academic and professional credentials without the need to undertake three separate programmes.Prospective students can explore the programme, tuition options and regional educational grants at:More Than a Traditional MBAAs businesses increasingly operate across international markets, professionals are seeking educational opportunities that combine academic knowledge, strategic leadership capabilities and professional credibility.AMU's Triple-Credential Executive MBA responds to this demand by integrating a UK-regulated postgraduate qualification into its MBA pathway, alongside recognition from one of the United Kingdom's established professional management bodies.“Professionals should not have to choose between academic achievement, professional recognition and affordability,” said Dr. Roy Virgen Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of American Management University.“We wanted to create an MBA pathway that delivers greater educational value while providing learners with additional opportunities for professional development and international academic progression.”Designed for Busy ProfessionalsUnlike traditional programmes that may require professionals to interrupt their careers or relocate, AMU's Executive MBA pathway is delivered online through interactive faculty-led seminars, applied assignments and executive-level project work.Programme highlights include:Accelerated completion in 9–12 months.Weekly live online classes with faculty.Five specialist study pathways.Coursework-based assessments rather than timed examinations.An applied strategic capstone addressing real-world business challenges.Flexible tuition payment options.The programme is designed for working professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners, managers, consultants and individuals preparing for senior leadership responsibilities.Opening Doors to Further UK Academic OpportunitiesA key feature of the programme is the ATHE Level 7 Extended Diploma in Strategic Management, which carries 120 UK credits at postgraduate level.The qualification may also provide a pathway to further studies, including master's degree top-up programmes offered by UK universities, subject to their respective admission and credit recognition requirements.AMU intends to expand its academic progression arrangements with international universities, creating additional educational opportunities for its graduates.Regional Tuition Grants for Asia and the Middle EastTo make postgraduate business education more accessible, AMU is introducing Regional Access Grants for eligible applicants from selected international markets, including ASEAN and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.Professionals in Malaysia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates may qualify for substantial tuition reductions, while applicants from Hong Kong and other international markets can explore available tuition and financing options.Eligible applicants may receive grants of up to US$1,500 towards the complete Triple-Credential Executive MBA pathway.“An investment in postgraduate education should be achievable for talented professionals, regardless of where they live,” added Dr. Virgen.“By combining flexible online delivery, professional recognition and accessible tuition, we hope to reach a new generation of globally minded business leaders.”Discover the Triple-Credential Executive MBAAmerican Management University is inviting prospective students to explore the new pathway and submit their profiles for preliminary eligibility and tuition grant assessment.Interested professionals can request programme information, review tuition options and learn about upcoming cohorts directly through the university's website.There is no application fee for the initial pre-qualification process.Learn more and discover whether you qualify for a Regional Access Grant:About American Management UniversityEstablished in 2018, American Management University is an international higher education institution headquartered in Paris, France. AMU offers flexible educational programmes in business, management, leadership and professional studies, serving an international community of learners.American Management University is an approved ATHE centre (Centre ID: 12010), and its MBA programme has been recognised against the Chartered Management Institute's Professional Standards.

Roy Virgen Jr

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American Management University Announces Enhanced MBA Pathway Featuring UK-Regulated Qualification and CMI Recognition News Provided By American Education Services California November 24, 2026, 23:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, World & Regional...



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