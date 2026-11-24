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The Sorrento Valley outpatient center adds transcranial magnetic stimulation for adults whose depression has not improved with medication.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Del Rae Behavioral Health, an outpatient mental health treatment center in San Diego's Sorrento Valley, now offers transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) in San Diego at its facility. The treatment is available to adults with major depression whose symptoms have continued despite antidepressant medication, and it is provided alongside the center's existing outpatient therapy program.TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain involved in mood regulation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first permitted marketing of TMS as a treatment for major depression in 2008. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, brain stimulation therapies are generally considered after a person has tried psychotherapy and medication, and those treatments usually continue during brain stimulation.At Del Rae, clients stay awake and seated in a treatment chair while a team member places a magnetic coil against the scalp. No sedation is involved, so most clients can drive themselves home after a session. The first appointment is used to find the right coil position and stimulation strength, and a course of treatment typically involves several appointments a week over several weeks. Headaches and soreness at the coil site are common side effects. Seizures are a rare but serious risk, so Del Rae screens each client for medications, seizure history, and metal or electronic implants before treatment begins.Adults whose antidepressants have not helped enough, or who have had trouble tolerating them, can be evaluated to determine whether TMS is appropriate. Clients usually continue their current antidepressant during a course of TMS and are encouraged to talk with their prescriber before making any medication changes. Improvement, when it occurs, can take a few weeks. TMS is one part of Del Rae's depression treatment in San Diego, which is designed for adults who want to keep up with work, school, and family while in care.TMS joins a treatment model built on individualized plans rather than a single approach for everyone. Del Rae's outpatient mental health program in San Diego combines Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) with brain mapping and sleep studies. Holistic services, including yoga, sound healing, Pilates, and personal training, are built into the program. Daytime morning and afternoon tracks let clients attend treatment without stepping away from daily responsibilities, and aftercare planning and an alumni program support clients after treatment ends."We built Del Rae on the idea that people heal through connection and through care that fits who they are, not a one-size-fits-all plan," said Monica Persons, CEO and Founder of Del Rae Behavioral Health. "Some of the people who come to us have already tried medication without enough relief. Offering TMS here means they can explore another option with a team that already knows them."Adults in the San Diego area who want to learn whether TMS may be appropriate for them can call Del Rae Behavioral Health at (619) 786-1807 to schedule an evaluation, or visit delraebehavioralhealth to learn more.TMS is an outpatient treatment and is not a crisis service. Anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or a mental health crisis can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.About Del Rae Behavioral HealthDel Rae Behavioral Health is an outpatient mental health treatment center located at 6170 Cornerstone Ct E #300, San Diego, CA 92121. The center provides evidence-based, relationship-centered care for adults experiencing PTSD, trauma, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, OCD, and mood and personality disorders, with specialized programming for college students and professionals. Del Rae combines CBT, DBT, ACT, and EMDR with brain mapping, TMS, and holistic wellness services to help people heal and recover.

Monica Persons

Del Rae Behavioral Health

+1 619-227-9731

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Del Rae Behavioral Health Now Offers TMS for Depression in San Diego News Provided By MGMT Digital November 24, 2026, 23:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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