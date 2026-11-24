MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FCC to vote on new local television ownership rules that will empower broadcasters like Gray Media to gain more scale in local communities to better compete and better serve local viewers with compelling local content.

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media applauds Chairman Carr's proposal to modernize the Federal Communication Commission's outdated local media ownership rules. The FCC will vote to adopt the Chairman's proposal at its December 17, 2026, Open Meeting, and, if approved, the rules will go into effect thirty days after they are published in the Federal Register.

“Rules that uniquely limit investment in and ownership of local television stations and apply to no other media, technology, or entertainment business, unquestionably harm local communities,” observed Robert Folliard, Senior Vice President, Government Relations & Distribution, for Gray Media.“With local newspapers a shell of their former selves, local television stations are the last bastions of local journalism across much of the country outside the very largest markets. We appreciate Chairman Carr's recognition that the FCC's ownership rules, which were created in and built for another century, are an obstacle preventing broadcasters from serving their local communities,” continued Mr. Folliard.

According to the FCC's press release, Chairman Carr's proposed modernization of the FCC's television broadcast ownership rules will allow local broadcasters to own two television stations in a market with the opportunity to seek waivers on a case-by-case basis upon a public interest showing to own additional stations in that market. In the Spring 2026, the FCC granted Gray Media waivers to own three stations in several markets. Upon closing those transactions, Gray leveraged its scale in those markets to add more local newscasts and local programming to improve its service for local viewers served by those stations, which are among the types of public interest benefits the FCC expects to see for it to grant similar waivers under the new rules.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. We serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Rob Folliard, Senior Vice President, Government Relations & Distribution 404-266-8333

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