Dr. Greg Vigna

- Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Our client was admitted to Hartford Hospital between October 18, 2024, and November 21, 2024. We allege that, as a dependent adult, the client did not receive the standard of care outlined in the Wound Healing Society (WHS) Guidelines" (Case HHD-CV-26-6233938-S), states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, National Pressure Injury Attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna,“Dependent patients require regular pressure relief as a preventative measure, as outlined in the Wound Healing Society Guidelines. We allege in our complaint that our client was not provided with pressure relief at two-hour intervals and that the hospital did not consistently provide positioning intended to reduce the risk of pressure injuries, including maintaining the head of the bed at less than 30 degrees. After a loss of skin integrity was identified, we further allege that Hartford Hospital did not adequately off-load the affected area to address the pressure injury."

What is the prognosis for a patient with a pelvic Stage IV decubitus ulcer complicated by osteomyelitis?:

“Among patients with decubitus-related osteomyelitis who did not undergo myocutaneous flap, outcomes were generally poor regardless of treatment, and not significantly improved with prolonged antibiotics,” states Dr. Damioli.

Read Dr. Damioli's article:

What does the WHS Guidelines 2023 update report?

“Preamble: Surgical treatment of pressure injury/ulcers is often considered to be a final invasive choice for wounds refractory to less aggressive care or for use when rapid closure is indicated; however, recent literature suggests that surgery can and should be performed safely in properly selected patients.

Guideline 6.8: A pressure ulcer should be closed surgically if it does not respond to wound care and there is no other contraindication to the surgical procedures. Exceptions may include the elderly or patients with a fatal illness, for whom palliative, local wound care is more appropriate. (Level I –increased).

Principle: Wound closure decreases protein loss, fluid loss, the possibility of wound infection, and the later development of malignancy in the wound. Early complication rates are acceptably low."

Read the WHS Guidelines:

Dr. Vigna states,“As a practicing rehabilitation physician at a Long-term Acute Care Hospital (LTAC), I have developed a flap program for patients with serious wounds. Flap procedures have been used in the treatment of complex pressure injuries since the 1950s. Prevention is an important component of pressure injury management. Once a pressure injury is identified, treatment may include nutritional support, specialty beds, which may include a Clinitron bed, timely debridement, and consultation with a plastic surgeon."

Dr. Vigna concludes, We allege that Hartford Hospital discharged our client to a nursing home, where the pressure wound subsequently progressed and where the care provided did not include the interventions we contend were necessary and appropriate under the circumstances."

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney and an expert in wound care. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered decubitus ulcers because of poor nursing care at hospitals, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. The Vigna Law Group, along with Ben C. Martin, Esq., of the Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm based in Dallas, Texas, jointly prosecutes hospital and nursing home neglect cases that result in bedsores nationwide.

Watch Dr. Vigna's most recent episode on YouTube over pressure ulcers: Level One Trauma Centers and Pressure Ulcers: The Hidden Crisis in Patient Care

Watch the Vigna Law Group's Tik Tok to learn more about medical negligence.

Read Dr. Vigna's book.



California Offices:

8939 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 102, Los Angeles, CA 90045

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Connecticut Office:

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Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Vigna Law Group

+1 8178099023

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Lawsuit Filed Against Hartford Hospital Involving Pressure Injury News Provided By Vigna Law Group November 24, 2026, 23:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Science



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