MENAFN - GetNews)“The next era of AI readiness is not simply about adopting artificial intelligence. It is about ensuring that the public can identify who is speaking, which sources are authoritative, what information remains current, and how the evidence can be independently verified. At 360WiSE®, we are building the external public authority infrastructure for that future.” - Robert W. Alexander III, Founder & CEO, 360WiSE®Miami-based 360WiSE® advances its connected public authority, media, network and AI readiness ecosystem, bringing together verifiable public information, institutional credibility and digital distribution for the AI era.

MIAMI, FL — November 24, 2026 — 360WiSE®, a Miami-based media and technology company with roots dating to 2014, is advancing a connected institutional ecosystem built around a growing challenge: how governments, businesses and organizations maintain identifiable, attributable and verifiable public information as artificial intelligence increasingly shapes how people discover and interpret information.

The company's strategy connects four public-facing initiatives: 360WiSE® as the parent infrastructure organization; 360WiSE MEDIA for public-facing storytelling, press and distribution; 360WiSE Network for its broader network and distribution identity; and Florida AI Ready™ for municipal AI readiness.

At the center is External Public Authority Infrastructure™ for AI (EPAI), a framework developed by 360WiSE to organize machine-readable relationships among identity, authority, provenance, continuity, governance, governing records, public records, corrections, attribution and resolution.

From Digital Visibility to Public Authority

For years, organizations have invested in websites, marketing, cybersecurity, media relations and internal technology. Yet their public information can remain scattered across official records, websites, directories, news coverage, archived documents and third-party platforms.

As AI assistants, answer engines and autonomous agents increasingly interpret these sources, maintaining a clear and verifiable public record becomes an important additional responsibility.

360WiSE's approach is designed to strengthen that external information environment without replacing the systems or institutions that create the original authoritative records.

“The internet was built for search. We're building for AI recognition,” said Robert W. Alexander III, Founder and CEO of 360WiSE®.“Our focus is on helping people and independent systems determine which entity they're looking at, where its information originated, which sources carry authority and how that information changes over time.”

Four Connected Initiatives, Distinct Responsibilities

360WiSE® — External Public Authority Infrastructure. The parent organization develops the public-information architecture, identity relationships, governance principles and verification methods underlying its EPAI framework.

360WiSE MEDIA — Public-Facing Storytelling and Distribution. The media division produces and distributes approved narratives, reporting, cultural campaigns and institutional communications. Its historical work includes heritage and community campaigns associated with McDonald's New York Tri-State Owner/Operators.

360WiSE Network — Network and Distribution Identity. The network represents a complementary part of the broader 360WiSE media ecosystem, connecting the company's established distribution heritage with its evolving public-information strategy.

Florida AI Ready™ — Municipal AI Readiness. This state-specific framework applies 360WiSE's external public-authority approach to questions involving municipal identity, official public records, information continuity, corrections, local economic participation and independent AI interpretation.

A Public Record That Can Be Examined

360WiSE advocates a principle that places evidence ahead of promotional claims:

“DON'T TRUST THE BADGE. REPRODUCE THE PROOF.”

The company has published an example authority record and associated technical proof materials to demonstrate how public information can be connected to identifiers and cryptographic integrity evidence.

Those mechanisms can support checks of record integrity and publication history. They do not, on their own, establish the truth of every statement, independently certify an institution or guarantee how an AI system will respond.

360WiSE is continuing its work on public verification documentation, independent-system observations and operational readiness. The company distinguishes its own technical testing from external independent review.

The Next Chapter

360WiSE intends to continue expanding its research, public-information resources and sector-specific applications for government, enterprise, banking, healthcare, professional services and local businesses.

“Our goal is not to control what independent AI systems say,” Alexander added.“It's to make the authoritative public information easier to identify, trace, correct and verify. That is how we move from visibility toward lasting digital credibility.”

The company's foundational philosophy is expressed in three words:

I · US · WE.

I — The Individual. Identity, vision and purpose.

US — The Relationships. Communities, businesses, governments and institutions.

WE — The Collective Infrastructure. Connected authority, shared progress and maintained continuity.

From I, to US, to WE.

About 360WiSE®

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, 360WiSE® is a media, technology and public-information infrastructure company developing External Public Authority Infrastructure™ for AI and related media, business and institutional capabilities.

Its work spans public identity, source attribution, provenance, continuity, corrections, resolution, original publishing, media distribution and municipal AI readiness.

Official information:

Media:

Municipal AI readiness:

Media inquiries: contact/