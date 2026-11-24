DALLAS, Texas, November 24, 2026 - Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) has reported pavement test results that could help address a costly road-construction challenge: stabilizing difficult soils while reducing conventional material requirements. A test section using the company's TerraZyme soil stabilization technology demonstrated comparable observed pavement performance to a conventional control while using approximately 61% less cement in the stabilized road base and eliminating lime treatment from the subgrade.

Testing by the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University recorded similar rutting and no cracking through approximately 8 million equivalent single-axle loads (ESALs). Presented at NCAT's September sponsor meeting, the findings support further evaluation of TerraZyme for road construction, pavement rehabilitation and infrastructure development.

What Eight Million Equivalent Axle Loads Mean

An ESAL is a standardized measure of pavement loading based on an 18,000-pound single axle. It allows engineers to compare the effects of different vehicles and axle configurations using a common yardstick.

The reported eight million ESALs represent cumulative equivalent loading—not eight million individual trucks. At NCAT's test track, repeated heavy-truck passes allow researchers to evaluate pavement deformation and structural responses faster than would typically be possible on a public road.

Accelerated testing provides evidence of performance under the evaluated conditions. It does not, by itself, establish a pavement's service life across all traffic patterns, climates and soil types.

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Less Cement, No Subgrade Lime and Greater Use of Local Soil

Verde-sponsored Section S11, constructed in 2024, used 2% cement in its stabilized base, approximately 61% less than the conventional control section. TerraZyme formed part of the alternative stabilization approach, replacing conventional lime treatment in the subgrade.

The base also incorporated 25% A-6 clay, supporting further evaluation of locally available soils that might otherwise require treatment or replacement.

These features matter because road foundations must provide reliable support before asphalt is placed. Where local soils are unsuitable, contractors may need substantial quantities of stabilizing materials or imported aggregate. A method that meets engineering requirements with fewer conventional inputs could offer practical advantages.

However, the reported pavement comparison did not quantify construction-cost savings or emissions reductions. Those outcomes require project-specific engineering, cost analysis and environmental assessment.

Comparable Surface Performance, Different Structural Responses

The test sections performed similarly at the surface, but measurements beneath the pavement showed differences. Section S11 exhibited higher horizontal tensile strain and different stabilized-layer stiffness, while the asphalt layer's stiffness was similar between the sections.

Those differences make continued monitoring important. Comparable performance through the reported loading period does not establish identical long-term fatigue behavior.

“What is particularly encouraging is that the enzyme-and-cement-stabilized section demonstrated overall pavement performance comparable to a conventional cement-and-lime-stabilized control section through approximately 8 million ESALs, despite differences in the structural responses of the stabilized layers,” said Nathan Moore, Assistant Director for Test Track Research at NCAT, according to Verde's release.

Field Projects Are the Next Commercial Milestone

NCAT's September presentation identified Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas among states facing challenges involving poor-quality base materials and expansive subgrade soils.

Verde plans to pursue additional field evaluations and pilot applications with state transportation agencies, engineering firms and infrastructure contractors, assessing performance across different soils, climates and construction requirements.

For investors, the next developments to monitor are named pilot projects, additional performance data and commercial adoption. The NCAT findings establish a technical milestone; converting that evidence into repeatable project economics remains the next step.

About Verde Resources Inc.

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) develops sustainable infrastructure technologies, including TerraZyme-based soil stabilization and its BioAsphalt™ engineered biochar platform for lower-carbon road construction and carbon storage in paving materials. The company seeks to improve material efficiency and help infrastructure markets #TransitionToZero®.

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