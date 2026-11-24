MENAFN - GetNews)"Specialty Malt Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the specialty malt market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, competitive positioning, and future opportunities.

Hyderabad, November 24, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the specialty malt market size is estimated at $3.51 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $5.33 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market expands as commercial breweries, artisan distillers, bakery processors, and beverage formulators incorporate kilned and roasted cereal grains for distinct color, aroma, and body profiles. Rising consumer demand for differentiated craft beverages, rapid expansion of non-alcoholic and plant-based drink categories, and growing emphasis on traceable agricultural sourcing support steady procurement volumes across commercial brewhouses, food manufacturing plants, and specialty retailers worldwide.

Specialty Malt Market Trends

Craft Brewing Expansion Drives Demand for Complex Flavor and Color Profiles

One of the leading specialty malt market trends is the sustained procurement of crystal, caramel, and dark roasted malts by independent microbreweries and regional craft brewers. Brewmasters combine tailored percentages of kilned specialty grains with base malts to achieve signature amber hues, toasted biscuit notes, foam retention, and full-bodied mouthfeel across stouts, porters, pale ales, and seasonal releases. Because specialty malts impart natural color and rich flavor without synthetic additives, craft operators rely on precise roasting profiles to differentiate flagship recipes in competitive retail taprooms and grocery aisles, supporting the specialty malt industry.

Non-Alcoholic and Plant-Based Beverages Broaden Commercial Application Scope

Beverage category diversification represents a major expansion avenue within the specialty malt market share. Brewers producing zero-proof beers and low-alcohol malt beverages face technical challenges replicating the body and mouthfeel typically provided by ethanol. Specialized dextrin malts and concentrated liquid malt extracts restore palate fullness, natural sweetness, and head stability in alcohol-free brews. Concurrently, plant-based dairy alternative processors incorporate malted oat and barley extracts as clean-label natural sweeteners and color enhancers in oat milks, non-dairy ice creams, and functional grain beverages, aligning with wider quality benchmarks recognized across the integrated food ingredients industry.

Gluten-Free Brewing and Alternative Cereal Grains Gain Mainstream Retail Presence

Grain diversification continues to guide product development across the specialty malt market, shaping modern specialty malt market trends. Rising consumer diagnoses of gluten sensitivity and celiac disease have prompted commercial breweries and bakeries to expand dedicated gluten-free product lines. Maltsters are scaling specialized malting protocols for naturally gluten-free cereals, including sorghum, millet, buckwheat, and certified gluten-free oats, alongside enzymatic gluten-reduction barley malts. Supermarkets and specialty liquor retailers allocate broader shelf space to certified gluten-free beers and baked goods, reinforcing commercial demand for alternative grain malts.

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Specialty Malt Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Crystal and Caramel Malt

Roasted and Chocolate Malt

Aromatic and Amber Malt

Dextrin and Acidulated Malt Others

By Source Grain



Barley

Wheat

Rye

Oats Others (Sorghum, Millet, Buckwheat)

By Form



Dry/Whole Kernel

Liquid Extract Powder/Flour

By Application



Brewing

Distilling

Bakery and Confectionery

Non-Alcoholic and Functional Beverages Others

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Europe Anchors Production Capacity While North America and Asia-Pacific Drive Value Growth

Regional production and consumption patterns continue to guide the specialty malt market forecast. Europe commands the largest regional market share, supported by centuries-old malting heritage, dense concentrations of artisan breweries in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Belgium, and strong export capacity, even as selective plant closures tighten regional supply. Meanwhile, North America maintains high-value consumption through mature craft brewing networks, and the Asia-Pacific region registers rapid growth propelled by expanding craft beer taprooms and premium bakery manufacturing across China, Japan, and India.

Competitive Landscape of the Specialty Malt Industry

The specialty malt industry exhibits a moderately consolidated competitive structure, with multinational malting groups and heritage regional maltsters competing across roasting precision, barley varietal breeding, and technical brewing support. Market leaders strengthen their operational presence by operating dedicated specialty roasting towers, securing direct farmer contracts for certified sustainable barley, and offering customized malt blending services.

Color consistency measured in European Brewery Convention (EBC) units, diastatic power control, and batch traceability serve as primary areas of operational differentiation. Producers invest in automated roaster telemetry and pilot micro-malting laboratories to help brewers and food formulators replicate exact flavor profiles across production runs, protecting their specialty malt market share.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the specialty malt market include:



Vivescia Group (Malteurop)

Cargill, Incorporated

Richardson International Limited (Crisp Malt)

Polttimo Oy (Viking Malt) Muntons PLC

Conclusion

The specialty malt market forecast points toward steady expansion as craft brewers, distillers, non-alcoholic beverage makers, and food processors adopt kilned and roasted grains for natural color, body, and authentic flavor differentiation. Maltsters respond by expanding specialty roasting capacities, scaling gluten-free alternative grain protocols, and engineering concentrated liquid extracts tailored for commercial food and plant-based drink manufacturing.

Overall, the specialty malt market size will continue to benefit from sustained craft beverage demand, expanding non-alcoholic and gluten-free product lines, disciplined pricing across tightened European capacities, and ongoing improvements in precision kilning technology. These combined factors support steady specialty malt market growth across the global specialty malt industry.

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