Manufacturing asset tracking connects vehicles, tools, carriers, and materials with production information. Automotive units may leave the main sequence for inspection, repair, or rework before returning to the next stage. Manufacturing asset tracking provides location and movement history across those transfers.

Follow inspection and repair workflows

Use manufacturing asset tracking to locate vehicles in repair and post-production areas. Current positions can be displayed alongside MES progress records, inventory categories, and configured alarms.

WIP tracking history helps teams review arrival, waiting, transfer, and departure between defined zones. Manufacturing asset tracking connects these spatial records with the production workflow rather than relying only on manual searches.

Dwell-time thresholds identify vehicles that remain in a configured area too long. Manufacturing asset tracking supplies the location context needed to examine the delay together with repair and process information.

Include tools and material carriers

Manufacturing asset tracking can cover more than vehicle bodies. Material racks, reusable carriers, tightening tools, inspection equipment, and logistics vehicles also move through the plant. Tool tracking and material traceability connect those movements with process information.

Choose the terminal, mounting, reporting frequency, and zone rules for each object class. Manufacturing asset tracking works best when tool and material identities remain associated with the relevant operational record.

For torque tools, manufacturing asset tracking connects tool position with designated production stages. EFORTHINK's automotive solution supports location-based matching between tightening tools, equipment, and vehicle bodies through production-system integration.

Connect location with MES

Manufacturing asset tracking complements the manufacturing execution system. Define the asset ID, zone ID, timestamp, and event rules used to connect movement with the production record.

A vehicle entering a repair area can provide an arrival event, while an overstay can trigger a configured reminder. Manufacturing asset tracking supplies spatial events; completion and quality status depend on the connected production and tool records.

Use stable geofence logic to distinguish meaningful transfers from small coordinate changes. Manufacturing asset tracking should support the production tracking system without creating duplicate work-order or vehicle records.

Cover indoor and outdoor movement

UWB provides precise indoor positioning for assembly, inspection, and repair. For open yards and movement between buildings, manufacturing asset tracking can use a suitable fusion architecture with GNSS and other supported technologies.

Select compatible devices and align indoor maps with outdoor coverage. Manufacturing asset tracking needs consistent identity and history as vehicles move through different positioning areas.

Introduce a representative process loop

Begin manufacturing asset tracking in an area with visible search delays, queues, or manual status updates. Include actual vehicles, mounting positions, metal structures, traffic, and shift patterns when checking positioning and event behavior.

Review search time, dwell records, transfer events, and integration with MES. Manufacturing asset tracking can then expand to other process areas using the same identity and map conventions.

EFORTHINK combines UWB terminals, anchors, algorithms, software, and integration support for automotive production. Share your process map, tracked objects, station spacing, indoor and outdoor routes, and MES interfaces to plan manufacturing asset tracking for your plant.

About Us

eforthink Technology is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in IoT location services. The company is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000, and ISO 27001 standards.