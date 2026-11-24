MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura praised the resilience of Jordan's economy in the face of regional challenges and reaffirmed the Fund's commitment to supporting the kingdom's reform agenda.

In a statement issued on Tuesday at the conclusion of his visit to Jordan, Okamura said the country has demonstrated remarkable resilience amid a challenging regional environment, noting that sound macroeconomic policies and sustained reform implementation have preserved macroeconomic and financial stability despite consecutive external shocks.

Okamura welcomed productive discussions with the government, noting that talks focused on maintaining this momentum and advancing reforms aimed at building a better future for all Jordanians.

He also highlighted his participation in a high-level discussion on the macroeconomic impact of refugee inflows across the Middle East and Central Asia, stating that the session underscored the substantial burden borne by host countries such as Jordan.

He stressed the importance of sound domestic policies alongside continued international support to help manage these pressures, facilitate the safe and voluntary return of refugees, and strengthen long-term resilience and growth.

//Petra// AF