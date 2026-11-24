MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"An enemy UAV struck the city of Merefa this evening, damaging at least five private houses. Two people were injured," the statement said.

A man was diagnosed with an acoustic barotrauma, while a woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Russian strikes on Odesa region kill two, including 17-year-old boy, injure three

In addition, at around 17:50 on November 24, Russian forces struck the city of Lozova with a drone, preliminarily identified as a Shahed. The strike was recorded near a post office.

Two women and two men were injured.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors, pre-trial investigations have been launched into war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Photo credit:Ukraine's State Emergency Service