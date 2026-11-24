MENAFN - UkrinForm) Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berehove on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Since the beginning of the war, Hungary has supported Ukraine with humanitarian aid, providing substantial amounts. And, of course, Ukraine can continue to count on us. But, as we have already said, Hungary is now in a difficult situation because the previous government left us with a problematic budget. And we cannot agree to the European Union linking funding for Ukraine to its seven-year budget," Magyar said.

He said Hungary understood that Ukraine needed substantial funding to support its defense and economy. At the same time, Budapest wants to retain the right to decide independently how to provide its assistance.

"For our part, we support Ukraine, including Zakarpattia, by providing medicines, energy and infrastructure equipment, and mobile shelters. And we would like to retain the freedom within the European Union to provide assistance in the way we consider most appropriate," Magyar said.

Ukraine seeks equal partnership with Hungary, support for its EU integration – Zelensky

Asked about Ukraine's prospects for EU membership, Magyar noted that opening negotiation clusters was merely a technical step in a lengthy negotiation process.

"There are six clusters, and opening them is a technical step that allows negotiations to begin on the economy, democracy, and the agricultural sector. Four clusters have already been opened, and Ukraine and Moldova have begun negotiations. But there is still a very long way to go," he said.

According to Magyar, Budapest had previously made its consent to opening certain negotiation clusters conditional on reaching agreements on the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine.

"From the outset, we made it clear that until there was an agreement on national minority issues, we could not agree to opening the clusters concerning democracy. But since we managed to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian side, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant decisions and the President signed them, this has, of course, strengthened our trust," Magyar said.

At the same time, he cautioned against expecting Ukraine to join the EU quickly.

"I would not want to deprive you of hope of joining the European Union, but this is a very complex bureaucratic process. A country can join the EU by meeting all the necessary conditions, and this is a very long and difficult path. It is not impossible, but it takes time. There is no such thing as an accelerated accession procedure in the European Union," he said.

Magyar noted that several Western Balkan countries had been waiting for years for progress in their accession negotiations, including North Macedonia, which even changed its name.

Magyar arrived in Ukraine on November 24 for his first visit as Hungary's prime minister. In Uzhhorod, he held talks with Zelensky on bilateral relations, support for Ukraine and its European integration.

Earlier, Magyar said significant progress had been made in reaching agreements with the Ukrainian side on ten issues concerning the linguistic, cultural and educational rights of Hungary's national minority in Ukraine.

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