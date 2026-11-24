MENAFN - UkrinForm) Magyar spoke about this at a joint press conference with Zelensky in Berehove following their talks, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Yesterday, I already told parliament that my great-grandfather worked as a notary in Mukachevo. And today, Mr. President presented me with newspapers from 1942 that mention my great-grandfather. This is a very special gift for me," he said.

Magyar stressed that Zakarpattia held special personal significance for him because of his family's ties to the region and his own visits there as a young man.

"Zakarpattia is very close to my heart. I first came here as a high school student, when we brought aid from Hungary after the floods," he said.

Magyar reports significant progress in talks with Ukraine on rights of Hungarian minority

He was referring to the major floods in November 1998, which caused extensive damage to settlements across Zakarpattia. Magyar previously recalled that he had travelled to the region with fellow students from his high school to deliver medicines and medical supplies.

He also recalled his visit to Ukraine in 2024, when he visited the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, which had been damaged in a Russian missile strike.

Magyar arrived in Zakarpattia on November 24 for his first visit to Ukraine as head of the Hungarian government. In Uzhhorod, he held talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky on developing bilateral relations.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine