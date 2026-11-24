MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Drone debris struck a 16-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a fire on the first and second floors. There is also a fire in the building's courtyard," he wrote.

Six people injured in Russian drone attacks on Kyiv, most in Pecherskyi district

Emergency services are on their way to the scene, the mayor added.

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