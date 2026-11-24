Debris From Russian Drone Causes Fire In 16-Story Residential Building In Kyiv
"Drone debris struck a 16-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a fire on the first and second floors. There is also a fire in the building's courtyard," he wrote.Read also: Six people injured in Russian drone attacks on Kyiv, most in Pecherskyi district
Emergency services are on their way to the scene, the mayor added.
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