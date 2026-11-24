MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SSU announced this in a statement, Ukrinform reports.

The investigation established that, to help guide Russian weapons toward the frontline town, the suspect would visit sites of previous strikes and pretend to be clearing rubble from damaged buildings. In reality, posing as a volunteer, he filmed the aftermath of Russian attacks and reported his findings to intelligence operatives of the aggressor state.

"However, this cover did not help him. SSU officers exposed the spotter in advance, documented his crimes and arrested him at his place of residence," the agency said.

Law enforcement officers established that Russian forces had first taken an interest in the man after he posted videos showing damage to Ukrainian facilities on his TikTok account.

According to the investigation, in addition to helping direct follow-up strikes, the suspect also walked around the town to identify locations where Ukrainian Defense Forces personnel and military equipment were concentrated and pass this information on to the Russians.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized a smartphone containing evidence of the suspect's contacts with the enemy and his intelligence-gathering activities.

SSU foils Russian plot to strike Kyiv, arrests suspectedspying on military positions

The SSU notified the man that he was suspected of committing the following offenses under the Criminal Code of Ukraine: unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, deployment or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law; desertion under martial law.

The suspect is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Investigators are continuing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The suspect's actions may also be additionally classified as high treason.

As Ukrinform reported, a man was arrested in Kyiv on suspicion of directing Russian missile and drone strikes and preparing further attacks against Ukrainian Defense Forces units and civilian targets in the capital.