Professor Emeritus in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne

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David Karoly is an honorary Professor Emeritus at the University of Melbourne and a Councillor on the Climate Council. He retired from full-time employment in the CSIRO Climate Science Centre at the end of January 2022.

David is an internationally recognised expert on climate change and climate variability and a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science.

From 2018 until June 2021, David was Leader of the Earth Systems and Climate Change Hub in the Australian Government's National Environmental Science Program, based in CSIRO. From 2007 to February 2018, he was Professor of Atmospheric Science at the University of Melbourne and in the A.R.C. Centre of Excellence for Climate System Science.

He was a member of the National Climate Science Advisory Committee during 2018-19. During 2012-2017, he was a member of the Climate Change Authority, which provides advice to the Australian government on responding to climate change, including targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He was involved in the Assessment Reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2001, 2007, 2014 and 2021 in several different roles.



2022–present Councillor, Climate Council Australia

2022–present Professor Emeritus, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Melbourne

2018–2021 honorary Professor, School of Earth Sciences, University of Melbourne

2018–2021 Leader, NESP Earth Systems and Climate Change Hub, CSIRO

2012–2018 Professor of Atmospheric Science, School of Earth Sciences, University of Melbourne

2007–2012 Professor and ARC Federation Fellow, School of Earth Sciences, University of Melbourne

2003–2007 Williams Chair Professor of Meteorology, School of Meteorology, University of Oklahoma, USA 2001–2002 Professor and Head of School, School of Mathematical Sciences, Monash University



1980 University of Reading, UK, PhD, Meteorology 1976 Monash University, BSc (Hons), Applied Mathemarics

ExperienceEducationHonours

Fellow of the Australian Academy of Science