Kathryn Robison
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Lecturer in American Politics, United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Dr Kat Robison is a Lecturer at the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney and a Senior Research Fellow at the Australasian Centre for Space Governance.Experience
- 2023–present Senior Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Space Governance 2024–present Lecturer in American Politics, The University of Sydney 2022–2024 Lecturer in Politics and Public Policy, Flinders University
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