TSX Backs Off, End Of Tuesday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Toronto shied away from where they'd closed Monday, as weakness in mining stocks overrode gains in real-estate and consumer stocks.
The TSX dropped 119.87 points to close Tuesday at 33,962.25.
The Canadian dollar zoomed 0.47 cents to 70.08 cents U.S.
Among tech stocks, Docebo gained $1.90, or 4.5%, to $43.98, while Enghouse Systems took on 24 cents, or 1.4%, to $16.99.
In staples, George Weston added $2.59, or 2.7%, to $116.55, while Sobey store owner Empire Company hiked $1.28, or 2.5%, to $52.96.
Among health-care concerns, Bausch Health Companies gathered 34 cents, or 2.8%, to $12.31, while Chartwell Retirement Residences saw its units jump 52 cents, or 2.5%, to $21.31.
Among metal works, First Quantum Minerals sank $2.82, or 10.4%, to $24.42, Ivanhoe Mines handed over 45 cents, or 6.9%, to $6.07.
Among gold plays, Americas Gold & Silver shed 21 cents, or 7.2%, to $2.70, while Southern Cross Gold dipped 44 cents, or 6.4%, to $6.42.
Reuters reported Monday Canada and Qatar are set to sign a foreign investment promotion and protection deal on Tuesday.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange sank 22.04 points, or 3.1%, to 690.59.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were higher on the session led by real-estate, up 1.8%, while consumer staples gained 1.4%, and health-care stocks were haler 1.2%.
The four laggards were led downward by materials, down 2.4%, while gold and information technology each surrendered 2.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the sharp gains from the previous session that were sparked by Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.
The Dow Jones Industrials forged ahead 426.60 points to 50,021.91. The blue-chip index was bolstered by gains in stocks such as Amgen, Nike and Salesforce
The S&P 500 fell 35.54 points, or 0.5%, to 7,201.63
The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 356.02 points, or 1.5%, to 23,733.54.
Nvidia shares reversed course following their 31% surge on Monday, a move that led a rally in chip stocks. The stock was down more than 7%.
Meanwhile, Anthropic shares fell 7%, breaking below its IPO price at one point and adding pressure to the broader market.
Other stocks linked to AI fell alongside Nvidia and Anthropic. Chipmaker Micron Technology dropped more than 10%, while Advanced Micro Devices dipped 9% and Broadcom declined 3%. Additionally, Alphabet shed more than 1%, while Oracle lost more than 3%.
Contributing to the downbeat investor sentiment, the U.S. is preparing to increase tariffs on dozens of countries, including China. That's according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the plans.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury strengthened a mite, lowering yields to 4.92% from 4.93% Monday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained $1.24 to $81.41 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $102.20 to $3,539.20 U.S. an ounce.
Stocks in Toronto shied away from where they'd closed Monday, as weakness in mining stocks overrode gains in real-estate and consumer stocks.
The TSX dropped 119.87 points to close Tuesday at 33,962.25.
The Canadian dollar zoomed 0.47 cents to 70.08 cents U.S.
Among tech stocks, Docebo gained $1.90, or 4.5%, to $43.98, while Enghouse Systems took on 24 cents, or 1.4%, to $16.99.
In staples, George Weston added $2.59, or 2.7%, to $116.55, while Sobey store owner Empire Company hiked $1.28, or 2.5%, to $52.96.
Among health-care concerns, Bausch Health Companies gathered 34 cents, or 2.8%, to $12.31, while Chartwell Retirement Residences saw its units jump 52 cents, or 2.5%, to $21.31.
Among metal works, First Quantum Minerals sank $2.82, or 10.4%, to $24.42, Ivanhoe Mines handed over 45 cents, or 6.9%, to $6.07.
Among gold plays, Americas Gold & Silver shed 21 cents, or 7.2%, to $2.70, while Southern Cross Gold dipped 44 cents, or 6.4%, to $6.42.
Reuters reported Monday Canada and Qatar are set to sign a foreign investment promotion and protection deal on Tuesday.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange sank 22.04 points, or 3.1%, to 690.59.
Eight of the 12 subgroups were higher on the session led by real-estate, up 1.8%, while consumer staples gained 1.4%, and health-care stocks were haler 1.2%.
The four laggards were led downward by materials, down 2.4%, while gold and information technology each surrendered 2.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite fell on Tuesday, giving back some of the sharp gains from the previous session that were sparked by Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.
The Dow Jones Industrials forged ahead 426.60 points to 50,021.91. The blue-chip index was bolstered by gains in stocks such as Amgen, Nike and Salesforce
The S&P 500 fell 35.54 points, or 0.5%, to 7,201.63
The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 356.02 points, or 1.5%, to 23,733.54.
Nvidia shares reversed course following their 31% surge on Monday, a move that led a rally in chip stocks. The stock was down more than 7%.
Meanwhile, Anthropic shares fell 7%, breaking below its IPO price at one point and adding pressure to the broader market.
Other stocks linked to AI fell alongside Nvidia and Anthropic. Chipmaker Micron Technology dropped more than 10%, while Advanced Micro Devices dipped 9% and Broadcom declined 3%. Additionally, Alphabet shed more than 1%, while Oracle lost more than 3%.
Contributing to the downbeat investor sentiment, the U.S. is preparing to increase tariffs on dozens of countries, including China. That's according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the plans.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury strengthened a mite, lowering yields to 4.92% from 4.93% Monday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained $1.24 to $81.41 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $102.20 to $3,539.20 U.S. an ounce.
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