CASTRIES / ANTIGUA – The OHADAC Regional Arbitration Centre (CARO Centre), in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), will host a one-day training session for businesses and private-sector stakeholders in Antigua and Barbuda on 25 November 2026, under the theme“Alternative Dispute Resolution for Businesses: Practical Tools for Commercial Risk Management.”

The training will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Heritage Hotel in St John's, Antigua. Organised in collaboration with the Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CiArb) Caribbean Branch, the session will bring together businesses, entrepreneurs and other private-sector stakeholders to explore practical approaches and useful tools for preventing, managing and resolving commercial disputes through mediation and arbitration.

Strengthening commercial risk management through alternative dispute resolution

Commercial disputes can affect business continuity, increase costs and place pressure on professional relationships. Arbitration and mediation offer alternatives to conventional court proceedings, providing parties with different approaches to resolving disagreements according to their needs and circumstances.

Through practical discussions and contributions from experienced professionals, participants will explore the principles and applications of alternative dispute resolution, including its role in commercial risk management, negotiation and the preservation of business relationships.

Building business capacity across the Eastern Caribbean

The training in Antigua and Barbuda follows previous business-focused training sessions held in Saint Lucia on 17 September 2026 and Dominica on 19 November 2026.

As part of the OHADAC-CARO Training Programme, a regional programme implemented by the CARO Centre in partnership with the OECS, these training activities aim to strengthen the capacity of businesses across the Eastern Caribbean to anticipate commercial risks, prevent disputes and make effective use of mediation and arbitration.

By providing practical knowledge of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, the programme seeks to help businesses manage commercial disagreements more effectively, preserve business relationships and contribute to a more predictable environment for regional economic activity.

The programme is supported by the European Union and the French Development Agency (AFD) within the framework of the Interreg Caribbean VI programme.