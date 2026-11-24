House Democratic Committee leaders wrote to president Trump today demanding answers about what he knew and when he knew it regarding NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with a suspected agent of the Chinese government.

The letter was sent by Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Oversight and Government Reform Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-CA).

“We write regarding the irresponsible risks that you and those in your administration have taken by reportedly ignoring information that the CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, may have been compromised by an agent of the Chinese government and then directly involving yourself in his reinstatement as CEO,” the Democratic Committee leaders wrote to president Trump.

Reports indicate president Trump was made aware Huang may have been compromised by an agent of the Chinese government before the news of his affair was made public. Despite being alerted to this risk, Trump invited Huang with him on Air Force One on a trip to China. Additionally, Huang apparently remains a member of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. On Monday, NVIDIA's board of directors reinstated Huang as CEO, apparently after Trump participated in the board's meeting to advocate for his return.

Trump initially denied being informed in May about the national security risks posed by Huang's relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, but he has since stated,“They could have been mentioned. Certainly, it didn't make much of an impact on me.”

The Democratic Committee leaders requested answers to a series of questions, including:



When was Trump first made aware of evidence that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was in a relationship with a suspected agent of the Chinese government, and who informed him?

Upon learning that Huang was in a relationship with a suspected agent of the Chinese government, what actions, if any, did Trump take to limit risks to America's economic and national security? Are Huang's relationship with a suspected agent of the Chinese government or his lobbying of Trump or his administration under investigation? If not, why not?

The Democratic Committee leaders also asked for all communications between Trump, the Vice President, White House officials, or senior administration officials and the NVIDIA board of directors between Huang's resignation as CEO on November 12, 2026, and his reinstatement on November 23, 2026.

Read the full letter here.