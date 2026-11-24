The flight, operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7:00 pm for Kuala Lumpur, according to Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL) sources.

The workers will join DHL Supply Chain Malaysia and will travel entirely free of cost, with the employer bearing all expenses, including airfare and other costs related to their deployment, according to BOESL.

Under the government's plan, 10,000 workers will be sent to Malaysia free of cost in the first phase.

The workers were selected through a lottery-based recruitment process. A total of 4,029 applications were submitted online between November 6 and 8 for recruitment with zero migration costs.

Initially, 300 candidates were shortlisted through an automated online lottery. However, some of them were absent during the two-day interview process. As a result, another 50 candidates were selected through a lottery from the remaining applicants to participate in the interviews.

Following practical and oral examinations, 112 workers were finally selected by DHL Supply Chain Malaysia.

BOESL Managing Director Rashedul Haque said this was the first time BOESL had introduced lottery-based selection of qualified and skilled workers for overseas employment in Malaysia under government management.

The initiative aims to ensure transparency and impartiality in BOESL's recruitment process, he added.

Malaysia had recruited around 450,000 Bangladeshi workers between 2022 and May 31, 2024.

However, recruitment was suspended in June 2024 amid allegations of a syndicate involving 100 recruiting agencies, excessive migration costs, corruption, and exploitation of workers.

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