MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's industrial output increased by 13.5% year-on-year in January–October 2026, reaching 59.82 billion somoni ($6.48 billion), according to Trend 's calculations based on data from the Agency on Statistics under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

In October 2026 alone, the country's industrial production amounted to 6.65 billion somoni ($720.5 million), representing a 6.2% increase compared with the same month of 2025.

However, Trend's calculations show that the pace of industrial expansion slowed noticeably compared with the previous year. In January–October 2025, industrial output had risen by 22.8% year-on-year, meaning that the growth rate in the corresponding period of 2026 decelerated by 9.3 percentage points.

A similar moderation in growth was recorded on a monthly basis in October. Industrial output had expanded by 10.2% year-on-year in October 2025, compared with 6.2% in October 2026, marking a slowdown of 4 percentage points in the annual growth rate.

Tajikistan's industrial sector is wrapping up the 2022–2026 "Years of Industrial Development" and transitioning into the new Accelerated Industrialisation Programme for 2026–2030, which targets at least 25% annual industrial growth and aims to raise industry's share of GDP to 30%. In full-year 2025, total industrial output rose 22.1% year-on-year to 66.73 billion somoni ($7.23 billion) - driven largely by a 36.2% surge in mining and quarrying - before moderating to 14.1% growth in the first half of 2026 and 13.7% in January–September 2026.