MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The agency received the night's top honor, Best in Show, for its public service campaign advancing women's access to vital breast cancer screenings on Skid Row

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Launch, an Orange County-based full-service marketing and public relations agency, earned three Public Relations Society of America, Los Angeles (PRSA-LA) PRISM Awards in Earned Media – Media Relations (not-for-profit) and Public Service (non-for-profit), including the evening's highest honor, Best in Show, for its strategic communications campaign supporting Union Rescue Mission's (URM) Women's Health Initiative.

The awards were presented in October at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. This year's program recognized 67 honorees from across Southern California, with entries judged by a panel of public relations professionals from the Las Vegas PRSA chapter.

Research shows women experiencing homelessness die of breast cancer at twice the rate of the general population, largely because they lack regular care and are diagnosed at later stages. To close that gap, URM partnered with City of Hope to bring breast cancer screenings directly to women on Skid Row. Rocket Launch, URM's agency of record, built the communications campaign to raise awareness of the initiative, encourage unhoused women to get screened and grow donor support.

The campaign centered on Dr. Mary Marfisee, director of family medical services at UCLA Health, known to many on Skid Row simply as "Dr. Mary." Reporters from NPR, the Los Angeles Times, LAist and CBS Los Angeles joined Marfisee on a tour of URM's facilities, a women-only breast cancer town hall and a street medicine walk on Skid Row.

“Rocket Launch understands our mission and the people we serve. Their work brought Dr. Mary's important role and our partnership with City of Hope to a national audience,” said Kelly Roberts, director of integrated marketing at Union Rescue Mission.“That attention turned into real donations for our programs, and that by far is the greatest result we could ask for because it allows us to help more people.”

The campaign generated 366 placements, 290 of them national and more than 551 million total media impressions. Visits to URM's website doubled after the NPR story aired and again after the mammogram event. Donor support followed, including a $20,000 gift directed to the Women's Health Initiative.

“Sharing this story with a local and national audience is one way we build support for Union Rescue Mission and its mission to end the cycle of homelessness,” said Dan Nasitka, vice president of public relations at Rocket Launch.“Taking home Best in Show and two PRISM Awards is an incredible honor for our team, but the real winners are the URM guests who benefit from its programs and services.”

In addition to Union Rescue Mission, Rocket Launch leads integrated marketing and communications work for the Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University, OC Fair & Event Center, YMCA of Orange County, and has previously worked with Discovery Cube OC & LA and Knott's Berry Farm. Other clients, past and present, include Dole Food Company, Del Monte Fresh, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Ryoko Rain, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, City of Santa Ana, Irvine Ranch Water District, Westrock Coffee, and others.

About Rocket Launch

Rocket Launch is an award-winning, full-service creative marketing and public relations agency based in Orange County, California. The agency creates programs, leverages opportunities, and solves behind-the-scenes challenges to help brands, products, or services reach new heights. Rocket Launch partners with organizations across industries, from startups to the world's most recognized brands, launching brave ideas and delivering real results. For more information, visit rocketlaunchagency.com.

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