Beginning with critical reports on the company and culminating with the current news within T1's November 12, 2026 10-Q, the price of T1 shares has tanked 75%. These developments have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to commence an investigation into the matters cited in the reports and the company's recent revelation, all of which may bring into question T1's historical accounting.



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T1 Energy ($TE) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the propriety of T1's repeated claims that it is entitled to receive 45X Tax Credits.

As of September 30, 2026, T1's reported government grants receivables, net account, stood at about $139 million, or over 16% of the company's current assets.

The validity of 45X Tax Credits first came into question on January 21, 2026 when activist short seller Culper Research published“T1 Energy (TE): The 'American Made' Charade Masking Chinese Supply and Control Built to Reap 45X Credits and Evade Tariffs at U.S. Taxpayers' Expense.” Culper identified T1's large customer and supplier (Trina Solar) as a China based foreign entity of concern” and said that“T1 is a vehicle designed to preserve Trina's access to U.S. markets and U.S. taxpayer subsidies.”

Then, beginning on June 10, 2026, another activist short seller (Fuzzy Panda Research) published a series of critical forensic reports, first citing a whistleblower who reportedly contacted the firm and said“they are 'cooking the books.'” Fuzzy Panda focused in part on Trina and said it is“the spitting example of a Prohibited Foreign Entity” and T1“is not eligible for 45X tax credits.”

Then, on November 12, 2016, T1 filed its Form 10-Q which revealed“[i]n September 2026, the Fort Worth Regional Office of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') informed the Company that it is conducting an investigation into T1's public disclosures related to its eligibility for 45X Tax Credits and certain other accounting matters.”

Since Culper's January report, the price of T1 shares has fallen from $7.82 to $1.91 on November 13, 2026, or about 75%.

“We're focused on T1's claims of entitlement to 45X Tax Credits and its accounting implications,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in T1 and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding T1 should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...