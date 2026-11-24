MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drawing on doctoral research with thriving U.S. churches, founder Dr. Heather King offers a practical roadmap for building lasting cultures of wellness.

Key West, Florida, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holistic Health Ministry, which equips Christian churches to make whole-person wellness part of congregational life, today announced the release of Building a Culture of Wellness: How Thriving Churches Put Health at the Heart of Ministry. Written by the ministry's founder, Dr. Heather King, a healthcare professional with more than 25 years of experience, the book gives pastors and ministry leaders a practical, research-based framework for building healthier congregations.









Every year, churches launch health fairs, walking groups, and nutrition classes, and many quietly disappear within months. Meanwhile, people walk into church every Sunday carrying burdens no one sees: a new diagnosis, a season of caregiving, grief, loneliness. Many are silently asking, "Is there a place for someone like me here?"

For her doctoral research, Dr. King interviewed pastors, wellness ministry leaders, and volunteers from churches across the United States whose health ministries have thrived for years. She expected to find innovative programs. Instead, across different denominations, sizes, and communities, she found the same pattern: the churches with the greatest impact had built a culture.

"I had been asking the wrong question," Dr. King said. "It was never 'What program should our church start?' It was 'What kind of culture allows people to flourish?' Programs create opportunities. Relationships create transformation. Culture sustains both."

In those churches, leaders modeled healthy living rather than simply preaching it. Newcomers experienced belonging before they were asked to serve. Care for people's physical, emotional, relational, and spiritual needs wasn't a separate ministry; it was part of following Jesus. As one executive pastor told Dr. King, "You can't just preach the gospel without embodying the gospel."

The work is personal for Dr. King. Diagnosed with breast cancer at 33, she found that much of her healing came from community: meals left at her door, friends who sat with her, and people who prayed over her. That experience led her to found Holistic Health Ministry.

Organized in two parts, Building the Foundation and Leading a Culture That Lasts, the book covers belonging, whole-person care, leadership, community partnerships, and legacy. It is designed for leadership teams to read together, with discussion questions, Scripture reflections, a prayer, and one practical step in every chapter. A closing Church Leadership Toolkit offers nine discernment guides. The approach works in churches of any size and requires no large budget or staff.

The book anchors Holistic Health Ministry's work with churches, alongside its speaking, workshops, and wellness resources for leadership teams.

Building a Culture of Wellness is available now for $37 at churchwellnessbook.com.

About Holistic Health Ministry Holistic Health Ministry equips Christian churches and ministry leaders to make whole-person wellness an intentional, sustainable part of congregational life. Grounded in biblical principles and informed by research, the ministry provides faith-centered education, leadership development, speaking and workshops, and practical resources that help churches strengthen their congregations and serve their communities. Learn more at

About Dr.Heather King Dr. Heather King is the founder of Holistic Health Ministry and has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, oncology, genetics, patient education, and faith-based health initiatives. She is a breast cancer survivor and lives in Florida

CONTACT: Dr. Heather King...