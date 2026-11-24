MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (“Cardinal” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CDNL) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 12, 2026, Cardinal announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a net loss of $11 million, compared to net income of $10.1 million in third quarter 2025; adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million, compared to $21.4 million in third quarter 2025; and gross margin of 5.4%, compared to 15.9% in third quarter 2025. Cardinal CEO Jeremy Spivey stated,“The decline primarily reflected project estimate revisions, residential pricing pressure, lower initial bid margins on certain commercial and industrial work, and higher fuel and transportation costs. These results are not acceptable.” The Company also announced project estimate revisions that reduced gross profit by $13.2 million, withdrew its revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance, announced the departure of the Company's CFO, and postponed its planned acquisition of Hughes Brothers Construction. On this news, the price of Cardinal shares declined by $9.35 per share, or approximately 62.4%, from $14.99 per share on November 11, 2026 to close at $5.64 on November 12, 2026.

Earlier this year, on August 11, 2026, Cardinal announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4%, compared to 18.6% in second quarter 2025, and gross profit margin of 15.9%, compared to 21.3% in second quarter 2026. Management attributed the margin declines to“increased subcontracted labor and equipment rental costs in certain developing markets,” as well as“increased, accelerated, general and administrative expenses.” This news came a couple of months after the Company completed a follow-on equity offering on June 24, 2026, which included 600,000 shares and generated approximately $318 million. Following the August news, the price of Cardinal shares declined by $21.73 per share, or approximately 36%, from $60.00 per share on August 10, 2026 to close at $38.27 on August 11, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cardinal securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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