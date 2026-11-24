MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of NeuroPace, Inc. (“NeuroPace” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NPCE) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 13, 2026, NeuroPace released its third quarter 2026 financial results, announcing third quarter revenue of $23.1 million, a 1.1% decline year-over-year, and cutting its full year 2026 revenue guidance to $91 million to $92 million, down from $99.5 million to $101.5 million. NeuroPace CEO Joel Becker stated,“Our third quarter results fell short of our expectations,” attributing those results to“local operational issues” (such as staffing, physician availability, and diagnostic procedure capacity) at“several of our largest accounts,” as well as sales force disruption and the continued impact of the Company's exit from the stereoelectroencephalography (“SEEG”) distribution business. Just three months earlier, on August 11, 2026, NeuroPace increased its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $99.5 million to $101.5 million, up from $99 million to $101 million. In August, CFO Patrick Williams stated,“The increase in total revenue guidance reflects improved visibility into service revenue, which we now expect to be approximately $1 million for the full year, up from previous guidance of $500,000... We expect our third quarter RNS revenue growth to be similar to our first half RNS growth rate of approximately 20% year-over-year.” On the November news, the price of NeuroPace shares declined by $4.46 per share, or approximately 37.1%, from $12.02 per share on November 12, 2026 to close at $$7.56 on November 13, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NeuroPace securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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