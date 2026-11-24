MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (“Lightwave” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LWLG) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 10, 2026, Lightwave Logic reported its third quarter 2026 financial results, announcing that the Company was pushing back the start of volume production of its electro-optic polymer technology from the second half of 2027 to 2028. Lightwave Logic CEO Yves LeMaitre stated,“On our second quarter call, we discussed the goal of beginning volume production in the second half of 2027. We now expect volume production to begin in 2028, reflecting longer foundry wafer production schedules and process qualification cycles alongside the remaining customer development and product qualification work.” LeMaitre further stated,“The main challenge we have been facing in 2026 is a slower pace of silicon photonics foundries, both in terms of production cycles and PDK process qualification.”“Process issues” at one foundry partner's facilities led to“a limited number of usable chips,” and the wafer run with the Company's fourth foundry partner is only“tentatively scheduled for the first half of 2027.” On this news, the price of Lightwave Logic shares declined by $0.84 per share, or approximately 19.1%, from $4.39 per share on November 10, 2026 to close at $3.55 on November 11, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lightwave securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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