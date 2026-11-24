MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (“Montauk” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MNTK) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 10, 2026, Montauk filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form NT 10-Q with the SEC, stating that the Company is unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q“as a result of ongoing negotiations with the lender under the Company's New Senior Credit Facility Agreement ('New Senior Credit Facility').” Montauk stated,“In October 2026, the Company experienced difficulty in meeting certain engineering review and operational requirements in placing its Turkey, North Carolina facility in service, which has impacted its ability to draw down additional debt under its New Senior Credit Facility.” The Company explained that it is trying to renegotiate the terms of the New Senior Credit Facility to obtain“an amendment to borrow additional debt and temporarily forbear and standstill certain debt covenant requirements,” but there“can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in obtaining relief... or raising any additional financing.” On this news, the price of Montauk shares declined by $1.59 per share, or approximately 57.2%, from $2.78 per share on November 9, 2026 to close at $1.19 on November 10, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Montauk securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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