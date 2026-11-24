MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have suffered a loss on your Lennar Corporation (“Lennar” or the“Company”) (NYSE: LEN) investment, contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost. Investors have untilto ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 7, 2025 through October 2, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Lennar made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company deployed a scheme whereby expenses associated with Lennar's option agreements with land banks were capitalized-rather than listed as expenses on the balance sheet-in order to give a misleadingly favorable short-term impression of demand and financial performance; and (ii) Lennar's spinoff company, Millrose Properties, Inc., had abandoned its stated mission as a land bank and was in fact purchasing Lennar homes at above market rates, and renting them at below market rates, to further inflate Lennar's earnings and cover up declining demand for its homes.

On December 16, 2025, Lennar announced its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, revealing that its adjusted per-share earnings came in at $2.03 per share for three months through November, down from $4.03 per share a year earlier. Additionally, the Company disclosed a 2026 fiscal first quarter delivery outlook of between 17,000 to 18,000 homes, below consensus estimates of 19,948 homes. On this news, the price of Lennar shares declined by $5.34, or approximately 4.5%, from $117.57 per share on December 16, 2025 to close at $112.23 on December 17, 2026.

Then, on March 30, 2026, Lennar issued a press release reaffirming the benefits of its land-light strategy and stating that it had had to accept“margin compression” due to rising interest rates and affirmed that it“used incentives and interest rate buydowns as a shock absorber” that reduced margins“in order to meet the market at a price point that working families could absorb.” On this news, the price of Lennar shares declined by $5.37 per share, or approximately 6%, from $90.25 per share on March 27, 2026 to close at $84.88 on March 30, 2026.

Finally, on October 2, 2026, Hunterbrook Media LLC issued a report revealing that Lennar had met quarterly targets only by selling hundreds of homes to Millrose. The Hunterbrook report stated,“The nation's second-largest homebuilder is struggling to sell houses. So it found a buyer it previously owned: Millrose Properties, which gets most of its revenue from Lennar and counts Lennar's CEO as its largest voting shareholder. Contrary to the plans in its initial SEC filings, Millrose has now bought an estimated $200 million of Lennar homes in about a month and is renting them out at what appears to be a loss.” The report asserted that these purchases by Millrose“may obfuscate the true lack of demand for Lennar's homes.” On this news, the price of Lennar shares declined by $5.37 per share, or approximately 7%, from $79.81 per share on October 2, 2026 to close at $74.44 on October 5, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAWSUIT ]

What Are My Options?

Courts do not consider applications filed after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION? ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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