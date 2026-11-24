MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have suffered a loss on your Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross” or the“Company”) (NYSE: KGC) investment, contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost. Investors have untilto ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of February 18, 2026 through September 23, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Kinross made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose the true state of the Company's production, specifically, that Kinross did not have the necessary resources and/or was otherwise ill-equipped to achieve production of the approximately 2 million gold equivalent ounces (“Au eq. oz.”) being projected.

On September 23, 2026, Kinross released a mid-quarter“Operational and Return of Capital Update,” announcing that full-year 2026 and full-year 2027 attributable production guidance were being reduced to 1.84 million to 1.86 million Au eq. oz. The Company stated that the guidance reduction was due to issues at“two smaller assets, La Coipa and Round Mountain, and is the result of extreme weather and operational challenges.” Kinross explained that at La Coipa (the Company's gold mine in Chile),“a series of unprecedented winter weather events throughout the third quarter disrupted mining and milling activities,” and at Round Mountain (the Company's gold mine in Nye County, Nevada),“lower mining rates and lower than expected grade and recoveries have reduced annual production expectations.” On this news, the price of Kinross shares declined by $3.20 per share, or approximately 11.5%, from $27.62 per share on September 23, 2026 to close at $24.42 on September 24, 2026.

On September 29, 2026, Kinross CEO J. Paul Rollinson disclosed that ore recovery challenges at Round Mountain were“operational” and“related to some dilution” caused by the Company's use of oversized machinery. Rollinson stated,“What we have done is taken the decision to reduce the size of the fleet. We've gone from bigger shovels to smaller shovels. That allows us to do more selective mining, less dilution. That's preserving gold. The converse of that, of course, is it slows down our mining rate.”

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAWSUIT ]

What Are My Options?

Courts do not consider applications filed after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION? ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...