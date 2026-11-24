MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Intel Corporation (“Intel” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INTC) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below by, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action at no cost.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of July 23, 2026 through October 29, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Intel made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the slowdown in personal computer (“PC”) end market sales was having a materially negative impact on Intel's third quarter 2026 Client Computing and Physical AI Group (“CCPG”) results, negatively impacting CCPG margins and causing CCPG segment revenue to shrink by hundreds of millions of dollars sequentially, and such negative impacts were expected to worsen for the foreseeable future; (ii) Intel's OEM and distribution partners were suffering from a massive glut of unwanted PC inventory that they were unable to sell to end consumers because of the rise in PC component prices, lowering demand for Intel's PC-related products and materially impairing Intel's ability to offset lower CCPG volumes by imposing higher prices; (iii) any positive impacts to Intel's business and financial results resulting from data center construction and other aspects of the AI boom were more than offset by the negative effects on the Company's business and financial results resulting from the PC market slowdown and the excess inventory buildup; and (iv) Intel suffered from substrate supply constraints such that the Company could not meaningfully ramp up production to meet data center CPU demand even if the Company chose to divert production resources as a result of a slowdown in PC-related sales.

On October 29, 2026, Intel announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a dramatic slowdown in its CCPG segment driven by depressed demand for PC sales. The Company revealed that its CCPG revenue for the quarter was $8.1 billion, down $800 million, or approximately 9%, sequentially. Intel further disclosed that“[c[lient revenue (collectively notebook and desktop) was $6.9 billion in Q3 2026, down $424 million from Q3 2025, driven by a 14% decrease in volume due to lower demand and a competitive market environment,” and that the PC slowdown was expected continue“at least through the first half of next year.” On this news, the price of Intel shares declined by $26.31 per share, or approximately 30%, from $92.07 per share on October 29, 2026 to close at $65.76 on October 30, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intel securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after the relevant deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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