MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII), America's largest military shipbuilder and global leader in autonomous seapower, has been awarded a £142 million (approximately $186 million) contract by the United Kingdom's National Armaments Director Group (NADG) to deliver REMUS 620 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), ancillary equipment and support services for the Royal Navy's Mine-Hunting Capability (MHC) program.

The award, which represents the largest international order in HII's 25-year unmanned systems history, underscores growing demand for mission-proven autonomous maritime capabilities and includes HII's Sea Launcher automated launch and recovery systems.

"HII is proud that the Royal Navy has selected the REMUS UUV and Sea Launcher to support its critical mine countermeasures missions,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of HII's Unmanned Systems Group.“This selection reflects the Royal Navy's confidence in our proven technology and our shared commitment to maritime security. We are honored to support the Royal Navy and to help keep sailors out of harm's way.”







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The REMUS 620 UUVs will locate and clear sea mines, secure critical shipping lanes and support freedom of navigation while reducing risk to sailors. The vehicles will operate alongside offshore support vessels serving as motherships for autonomous mine countermeasures operations as part of the Royal Navy's Hybrid Navy concept, which combines crewed and uncrewed capabilities.

"This investment strengthens our ability to protect freedom of navigation, which is critical to our security and our economy,” Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said.“By using the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War to put the latest technology in the hands of our sailors, we are taking them out of harm's way and giving them the tools to keep vital shipping routes open, keeping us all safe in a more dangerous world.”

The UUVs will integrate with U.K.-developed SeeByte SeaTrack and Neptune software already used by the Royal Navy, enabling rapid fielding and seamless fleet integration. The award also provides the Royal Navy with proven technology while bringing support services previously delivered overseas to the U.K., improving equipment availability and supporting 15 jobs.

The Royal Navy's selection reflects the maturity and operational track record of the REMUS platform. Over the past 25 years, HII has delivered more than 750 vehicles to customers in more than 30 countries, including 14 NATO member nations, with more than 90% of REMUS systems remaining in active service. Powered by HII's ODYSSEY autonomy software, the backbone of HII's unmanned maritime portfolio, the REMUS 620 combines proven reliability with advanced autonomous capabilities that continue to drive adoption worldwide.

About HII

HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 46,000 people across three divisions. For more information, visit:



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