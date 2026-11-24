Solutions to enhance the resiliency of critical network infrastructure

The proposed acquisition will expand reach in Australia, New Zealand and Asia-Pacific, pairing local expertise and Irth's tools to protect infrastructure.

- Patrick Gregoire, GM for Stakeholder and Land Management, IrthCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Irth, a leading provider of enterprise software for critical infrastructure, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mipela GeoSolutions, a Brisbane-based provider of location information management and GIS solutions. Completion of the proposed acquisition remains subject to standard regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.Mipela GeoSolutions X-Info suite helps organizations centralize, manage and visualize complex location and land information. Following completion, bringing X-Info together with Irth's Stakeholder and Land Management and Before You Dig solutions will strengthen Irth's offerings, giving customers a more connected view of land, assets and stakeholder relationships across their projects.Together, the companies will be positioned to help critical network infrastructure owners and operators streamline development and operations, strengthen stakeholder and landowner relationships, improve asset protection and proactively manage risk throughout the infrastructure lifecycle.“Mipela GeoSolutions has built a strong business on its understanding of Australian and New Zealand infrastructure operators, an experienced team and trusted customer relationships,” said Patrick Gregoire, General Manager for Stakeholder and Land Management at Irth.“Following completion, we will invest in that team and in continued product development, pairing Mipela's local knowledge with Irth's global resources to deliver more value to operators.”“Mipela GeoSolutions has built its business around understanding the needs of Australian and New Zealand infrastructure operators and delivering technology that helps them manage complex projects, operating portfolios and stakeholder relationships. The proposed acquisition represents an opportunity to build on that work with the support of Irth's broader resources and expertise, while maintaining our commitment to the customers who have placed their trust in us,” said Hayden McDonald, CEO, Mipela GeoSolutions.Mipela joining Irth will provide Irth with a stronger local presence and operating base in Australia and New Zealand and support its continued expansion in Asia Pacific. The proposed acquisition follows Irth's 2025 acquisition of Borealis, a stakeholder engagement and land management platform, and continues Irth's investment in serving infrastructure operators in Australia and New Zealand. Bringing together complementary technology and expertise in Before You Dig, stakeholder engagement, land management and asset protection will also create opportunities to improve visibility and coordination across infrastructure activities.The transaction has not yet been completed and remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Until completion, Irth and Mipela GeoSolutions will continue to operate as separate, independent businesses. This announcement does not change existing customer contracts or service arrangements.About IrthIrth, a TPG portfolio company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, delivers enterprise software for critical infrastructure. For over 30 years, energy, utility and telecom companies globally have trusted Irth for damage prevention, asset integrity and stakeholder land management solutions. Powered by geospatial data, business intelligence and AI, Irth's market-leading SaaS platform delivers the 360-degree situational awareness operators need to proactively mitigate risk, manage compliance and optimize asset performance, helping ensure the resilient, sustainable delivery of essential services that millions of people and businesses rely on every day.About Mipela GeoSolutionsMipela GeoSolutions is an Australian provider of location information management and GIS solutions. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Brisbane, Mipela serves national and international customers, primarily in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Its X-Info suite helps organizations centralize, manage and visualize complex business and location information, improving accessibility, collaboration and operational efficiency. Mipela combines industry expertise with a collaborative approach to developing innovative technology solutions to connect people with information.

Josh Fuller

Irth

+1 614-784-8000

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Irth Has Entered a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mipela GeoSolutions News Provided By Irth November 24, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Telecommunications



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