Petr Hemerka, CEO and Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts, remains closely involved in strategy, operations and company standards as the group continues to scale.

ARYA Properties continues to strengthen internal leadership and accountability as teams coordinate across development, marketing, operations and project execution.

Guest-facing operations at ARYA Sumba - Kodi reflect the connection between leadership decisions and the day-to-day experience delivered by hospitality teams.

ARYA Sumba - Kodi is one of the group's active hospitality operations, where development, guest experience and resort management come together within the same business.

Petr Hemerka outlines how visibility, delegation and accountability shape his leadership approach as ARYA grows beyond 600 employees.

- Petr Hemerka, CEO & Founder, ARYA Properties and ARYA ResortsBALI, INDONESIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As companies grow, founders are often expected to move further away from day-to-day operations.Petr Hemerka has taken a different approach.The CEO and Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts remains involved across areas ranging from company strategy and investor communication to marketing, operations and construction quality control, even as the two businesses have grown to employ more than 600 people.On his public professional profile, Hemerka describes himself as an“active leader,” specifically noting his involvement in strategic decisions, day-to-day operations, communication with investors, marketing and quality control at construction sites.For Hemerka, staying close to the operation is not the same as attempting to personally make every decision.Instead, he sees it as a way of understanding whether what the leadership team believes is happening inside the company matches what is actually happening on the ground.“When a company becomes bigger, information has to travel through more people before it reaches you,” Hemerka said.“That makes having a strong team extremely important, but it also makes it important for me to occasionally go directly to the source - the project, the guest experience, the marketing, the investor or the construction site.”That philosophy has become increasingly relevant as ARYA has expanded.The business began its development journey in Sumba and now has projects across Bali, Lombok, Sumbawa and two distinct locations in Sumba. At the same time, the group's responsibilities extend beyond property development through ARYA Resorts, which manages hospitality operations once projects begin welcoming guests.The result is an organization that needs to connect disciplines that often operate separately: land acquisition, architecture, construction, legal processes, property sales, marketing, reservations, food and beverage, guest services and resort operations.Hemerka believes leaders need enough visibility across those functions to understand how one decision can affect another.A design decision made during development may later affect housekeeping or guest flow. A marketing promise may create an expectation that resort operations have to fulfil. A construction delay may influence communication with investors. A hospitality issue may reveal something that should be changed in a future development.“The departments are different, but the customer experiences them as one company,” he said.“An investor doesn't care which internal department caused a problem. A guest doesn't care whether something was a development decision or an operations decision. They just experience ARYA.”That thinking has made accountability an important part of Hemerka's management philosophy.He does not believe a growing company can depend on the founder personally solving every issue. With more than 600 people across the wider organization, responsibility has to sit with individual leaders and teams. At the same time, he argues that delegation works best when expectations remain visible.“The goal isn't for 600 people to wait for the CEO to make a decision,” Hemerka said.“That would make the company impossible to scale. The goal is to have people who understand what they own, make decisions and know the standard we expect.”His leadership approach has been shaped partly by experience outside property.Before concentrating on ARYA, Hemerka founded and operated businesses in advertising, e-commerce, charging infrastructure and other sectors. Several of those ventures were later sold, including his e-commerce company Sablio and advertising business Reklama Express.Running businesses in different industries taught him that growth can expose operational weaknesses that are easier to hide within a small company. Processes that work when ten people know one another personally may stop working when an organization has hundreds of employees, several locations and multiple projects moving at different stages.ARYA has experienced that transition while moving simultaneously from development into hospitality operations. Its first project, ARYA Sumba - Kodi, now welcomes guests while other properties remain under construction or in earlier development stages. That means the group is no longer only managing future promises. It is managing real-time construction, investor relationships and live hospitality operations at the same time.For Hemerka, that is precisely why leadership cannot remain entirely inside the boardroom. He has publicly shared construction progress from Sumba and asked his professional audience what they would improve about the property, illustrating a willingness to expose work in progress rather than only communicating finished results.“I don't think a founder should pretend everything is perfect,” he said.“You should know what is working, what isn't working and where the team needs to improve. Growth makes that more important, not less.”That does not mean Hemerka expects to remain involved in every operational detail forever. As ARYA continues expanding, his role increasingly involves building leaders who can maintain the company's standards without requiring his direct involvement.But he does not expect growth to turn him into a distant CEO.“I still want to see the projects. I still want to understand what investors are asking. I still want to know what our guests experience,” Hemerka said.“The company can become much bigger, but I don't want leadership to become disconnected from the thing we're actually building.”For Hemerka, that balance - between delegation and visibility - may ultimately be one of the more difficult parts of scaling ARYA.Because building a company with hundreds of people requires letting go of many decisions. But it does not require looking away.About Petr HemerkaPetr Hemerka is a Czech entrepreneur and the CEO and Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts. He leads a property development and hospitality group operating across Bali, Sumba, Lombok and Sumbawa.Hemerka remains actively involved across strategic planning, investor communication, marketing, operations and construction quality while developing the next generation of leadership across the organization.

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ARYA Properties

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Petr Hemerka on Staying Hands-On While Building a 600-Person Property and Hospitality Group News Provided By ARYA Properties November 24, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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