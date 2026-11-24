Dog Translator SuperTranslator: the home screen, a translated video and a live translation.

The system checks its reading against published research before presenting a translation.

Health and safety monitoring: pain indicators and a warning signal. Not veterinary advice.

New technology allows dogs to speak in human language, based on peer-reviewed science

- SuperTranslator spokespersonLOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --.Translates dog communication into spoken English by analyzing body language, vocalizations, the environment and the dog's interaction with it.Built on a custom taxonomy and multi-dimensional dictionary developed over 11 years of research; the most accurate dog translator to date according to company benchmarks.Privacy: 100% of the analysis stays on the deviceSuperTranslator today announced "Dog Translator SuperTranslator ", which the company describes as the world's most accurate translator from dog language to human language. It is available now as a free download in the App Store.The technology analyzes a dog's body language and vocalizations. It also analyzes the environment and the dog's interaction with it, including people, objects and other animals, and renders the result in plain English from video or live camera.People have imagined conversing with animals for centuries, from fairy tales to Doctor Dolittle, science fiction, films and cartoons such as Scooby-Doo. More than 56% of the people worldwide live in a household with a pet, and pet communication is an important problem.This represents a significant breakthrough in technology and is another example of the capabilities of modern AI.Eleven Years of ResearchThe application is the result of 11 years of work by a five-person team of scientists, researchers and AI engineers, combining behavioral science, AI and non-AI research into how dogs communicate.Custom Taxonomy and Multi-Dimensional DictionaryCentral to the technology are a custom taxonomy and multi-dimensional dictionary developed by SuperTranslator. The taxonomy classifies canine signals. The dictionary assigns meaning to combinations of posture, movement, tail, ears, mouth, voice and surroundings rather than any single signal."Deciphering a language requires identifying consistent signals and establishing their meaning in context," said Dr. King, SuperTranslator's Chief Science Officer and a specialist in linguistics and anthropology who has deciphered a 2,000-year-old language before."We do not claim to have completed the canine dictionary, but we have established its foundations, and our results exceed every previous benchmark," said a SuperTranslator spokesperson.Verification of AccuracyAccording to SuperTranslator's benchmark testing, it is the most accurate dog translator to date. Each signal in the taxonomy is drawn from peer-reviewed studies of canine behavior, more than 25 of which are incorporated, and every translation carries a "Based on science" reference. The system is tested against video recordings with established interpretations.PersonalizationOwners can teach the application about their particular dog through feedback learning. Each translation may be confirmed or rejected, and the system adapts to that dog.PrivacyFor privacy, analysis is performed 100% on the device, and videos, translations and personal data never leave it.Health and Safety MonitoringPain monitoring identifies indicators such as limping and recommends a veterinary consultation. Further monitoring covers eating, a dog's response to a person at the door, and warning signals that may precede aggression. Feeding and walking reminders are provided. The application does not provide veterinary advice.Beyond DogsSuperTranslator translates animal language, and the dog translator for iPhone is its first application. The company is building a larger system that includes smart cameras and smart glasses. Cats are planned next, followed by other species."People regard their animals as members of the family," the spokesperson said. "Our objective is to give them a voice."AvailabilityThe application is available at as a free download for iPhone. Live translation requires a subscription.About SuperTranslatorSuperTranslator, based in Los Altos, California, translates animal language into human language.Media Contact...

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SuperTranslator unveils dog translator News Provided By Alef Aeronautics November 24, 2026, 23:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications



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