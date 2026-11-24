Boats moored at a Southern California marina. Acel Marine's Vernon, California, office offers consignment sales for boats, RVs and cars.

Map of the 500-mile radius around Acel Marine's Vernon, California, office, with approximate straight-line distances to California, Nevada and Arizona cities.

A photographer shoots a motorhome. Acel Marine says its consignment process includes professional photography before an item is listed.

The Los Angeles County office handles inspection, photos and listing for sellers, with free delivery up to 500 miles and a 7-day money back guarantee.

VERNON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acel Marine, an online consignment company, said sellers of boats, RVs, cars, trailers and equipment in Southern California can use its consignment service through its office at 4615 Hampton St. in Vernon, California 90058, in Los Angeles County. The company operates as BlueHarbor Acel Marine and handles inspection, photography, listing and shipping coordination for items sold online.

What a seller does in Vernon

The listing service covers cars, light trucks, motorcycles, watercraft, recreational vehicles and motor homes. Sellers start with an online application. A representative then schedules an appointment, which the company says takes 20 to 30 minutes to review the item and finalize the consignment agreement. Professional photography follows and takes 30 to 45 minutes. The company says it typically shoots 30 to 50 images inside and out, and that a listing usually goes live on eBay, Craigslist or Kijiji, under the seller's own account, within one business day.

Sellers are asked to bring a driver's license, current registration and proof of insurance where they apply, title or lienholder information, service records and a full tank of fuel. The seller keeps control of the asking price. If an item does not sell, the seller can relist it at no extra cost or end the contract and take the item back.

What the upfront fee covers

Acel Marine charges a $199 upfront fee. According to the company, it covers a 63-point inspection, a state safety inspection, basic interior and exterior cleaning, a vehicle history report, professional photographs, ad copywriting and online listings. A full detail costs $100 more for sedans and $120 more for trucks and SUVs. A success fee is taken from the sale proceeds only after an item sells.

"Southern California has a deep market for boats, RVs and vehicles, and many owners would rather not handle the photos, paperwork and buyer questions themselves," said James Acel, founder, president and CEO of Acel Marine. "The Vernon office gives them a local place to start, with the inspection and listing work covered by one upfront fee."

Southern California and the 500-mile range

The company provides free delivery for the first 500 miles of a shipment, and per-mile rates apply beyond that. Measured in a straight line from Vernon, Marina del Rey is about 10 miles away, Long Beach and San Pedro about 20, Newport Beach about 30, Dana Point and Riverside about 50, and Big Bear Lake about 80. Bakersfield is about 100 miles away and San Diego about 110.

Farther markets also fall inside the range. Fresno is about 210 miles from Vernon, Las Vegas about 230, San Francisco about 350 and Phoenix about 360. Road distance depends on the route, and buyers can request a quote for a specific item.

Acel Marine stores consigned items at regional facilities in the United States and Canada, so the starting point of a delivery depends on where each item is kept. Walk-in pickup is not offered at storage sites, but a viewing can be arranged by appointment before purchase. While items wait for a buyer, the company keeps them in secure storage, with options ranging from enclosed, air-cooled space to covered or uncovered parking.

Buyer protections

The company describes a five-step process that runs from pickup and evaluation to listing, sale and final approval. Before listing, certified professionals complete a 63-point checklist that evaluates mechanical integrity, safety, title status and overall quality. Items with salvage titles or unresolved liens are not listed.

At delivery, a certified technician walks the buyer through the item, and buyers can bring a mechanic. The 7-day money back guarantee begins once that delivery inspection is signed and confirmed. For items with odometers, it applies for 7 days or 300 miles of use, whichever comes first. Seller payment is released after the buyer's 7-day trial ends. Buyers pay only title, tax and registration fees, which are passed through to the relevant agencies.

"A buyer in San Diego or Las Vegas is within 500 miles of Vernon, and that matters to people who are comparing options," Acel said. "We are glad to offer a walk-through at delivery and a 7-day guarantee so buyers get a clear look at the item before the sale is complete."

Office hours

The Vernon office lists hours of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The company's other office locations include Fort Pierce, Florida.

About Acel Marine

Acel Marine, which operates as BlueHarbor Acel Marine, is an online consignment company for used cars, boats, RVs, trailers and heavy equipment. The company inspects, photographs and lists items for sellers, collects payment and coordinates shipping to buyers. It says it has sold more than 10,000 items since launching in San Francisco. More information is available at .

James Acel

Acel Marine

+1 844-761-8557

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