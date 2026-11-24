Weirton Records, a new record label signs new artist Sam Mraovich

Sam Mraovich performing his original songs at a venue in Weirton, WV.

Sam at the Blue Steel Bar and Grill during one of his performing sets.

Weirton has an incredible music scene. Finally a record label calls the former famous steel town home. Weirton Records signs first artist.

- Sam MraovichWEIRTON, WV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new business involved in making recordings is now in the northern panhandle of the state of West Virginia in the former famous steel town called Weirton. Owner Christy Hay says,“Weirton has a great music scene. I travel to venues to scout out talent. I've been to Blue Steel Bar and Grill, Irish Pub, the Weirton Event Center, Kenny B's Bar and Grill, and Rainbow Unicorn on Pennsylvania Avenue.”The record label has signed local singer/songwriter Sam Mraovich. Mraovich says,“It's amazing this town is finally being recognized with a record label. There are so many musicians in this town.” Hay saw Mraovich at singing at The Weirton Event Center Stage in downtown Weirton.The record label has signed the Sound Recording Agreement from Screen Actors' Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, of which Mraovich is a member.Universal Music Group, the biggest global music company in the world, (bigger than Sony and Warner Music) has released Mraovich's original recordings through its subsidiary music companies. This wide spread world distribution means Mraovich's music is on major streaming, including Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, Apple Music to name a few. Even the famous song identifier“Shazam” includes Mraovich's tunes. Some recording titles Mraovich created are "There's A Storm Coming," "When You Get the Call," "Thank God for My Dad," and "No Wine." (see his website for an inclusive list)Mraovich says,“The thing I love about having a music label is my recordings are covered by a union contract. So if the songs get reused, which is where the real money is, such as in TV shows, TV commercials or radio commercials, greeting cards with sound, then I get paid a re-use fee as the union calls it. This all adds up to qualify for the health insurance SAG-AFTRA provides. And this all happens right here in Weirton! All because of music! Wow! The SAG AFTRA health insurance can be hard to achieve in small markets but here in Weirton, I think there's hope now that this label has happened and my recordings are union covered now. They are an employer.”The contract allows Weirton Records to market Mraovich's recordings to be exclusively distributed to another record label, which allows for greater marketing, but keeping Mraovich's recordings covered by SAG-AFTRA's Sound Recording Agreement. The union's sound recording agreement is the same one all the big legendary record labels have been signed to with high profile names dating back to the 1950's when it was called the Phonograph Recording Code and the union was only called The American Federation of Radio Artists. As time evolved, the union called The Television Authority merged with The Amercan Federation of Radio Artists to form the new union AFTRA. AFTRA has merged into the Screen Actors' Guild in 2012. Just like sitcoms on TV pay residuals to actors when the show re-airs, SAG-AFTRA gives protection of recordings used in other mediums for future compensation. Mraovich says,“I love SAG-AFTRA.” Mraovich's contract with Weirton Records is set for a limited amount of time.Weirton Records is new. However, a past business was called Weirton Records. However, today's Weirton Records has nothing to do with the one from the past.“We made sure the name was available legally to use with the West Virginia Secretary of State.”Mraovich says,“What would be awesome is if Weirton Records could produce my songs on vinyl and get them selling at the local Weirton record store called BC Records, Comics, Cards, Collectibles. Music is so alive in Weirton! I'd love it if people could add my songs to their playlists at work. Universal Music Group and its subsidiaries got my songs on major streaming sites so you can add them." Mraovich is writing and recording more songs. "Whitney Houston is my huge motivator. When I lay my vocal tracks at the studio, I try to keep my voice like hers, with a controlled vibrato, ad libs, harmonies, and a layered sound that has power." Mraovich's Facebook posts sometimes show interactions with Houston's family. He says, "Pat Houston has really made a lot of us Whitney fans feel a sense of community after her passing. Just being able to say hello to Pat makes me feel a part of Whitney's legacy is still alive. It helps me as an artist to make music seem all the more worth while. Pat even told me once, if Whitney were alive, she would love my energy and spirit. That means so much to me knowing the icon I love would accept me as I am and actually love something about little old me, my energy and spirit! And I wear my Whitney shirt when I go to the recording studio for sure." Sam continues. "If you're reading this Pat, I love ya!" Mraovich is a member of ASCAP and The Songwriters Guild of America in Brentwood, TN. He handles his own publishing according to the Weirton Records contract. Weirton Records will be the owner of future recordings, unless an agreement is made to revert ownership back to Mraovich in the future.

Samuel Dwain Mraovich

SDM Entertainment L.L.C.

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music video of "There's A Storm Coming" by Sam Mraovich

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WEIRTON RECORDS, A NEW RECORD LABEL IN WEIRTON, WV News Provided By SDM Entertainment L.L.C. November 24, 2026, 23:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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