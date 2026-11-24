MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At RSNA 2026, Maverick will demonstrate real-time documentation guidance connecting radiology reporting with autonomous, billing-ready coding

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick Medical AI will showcase CodeAgentTM, its real-time AI documentation assistant, within Microsoft Dragon Copilot at RSNA 2026. Microsoft Dragon Copilot works alongside PowerScribe One, a Microsoft radiology reporting solution used by hundreds of healthcare organizations in the United States. The offering brings Maverick's Clinical-to-Revenue Intelligence into radiologists' reporting workflows, helping address documentation issues in real time to reduce physician rework and accelerate reimbursement.

“Working with eight of the ten leading radiology firms is a testament to the accuracy and consistency we deliver,” said Yossi Shahak, CEO and Founder of Maverick Medical AI.“That precision comes from understanding radiology, from the clinical detail in each report to the coding and payer requirements it must satisfy. Our collaboration with Microsoft brings that expertise into the reporting workflow, giving radiologists guidance in real time and helping organizations reduce rework and accelerate reimbursement.”

Powered by Maverick's proprietary Clinical-to-Revenue Foundation Model, CodeAgent identifies documentation gaps, coding opportunities, compliance and payer-specific risks as radiologists complete their reports. Maverick chose to integrate with Microsoft's radiology reporting tools to deliver this guidance within the workflow radiologists already use.

“The future of radiology AI will be built through an ecosystem of innovation, with partners like Maverick Medical AI central to how we extend AI capabilities across diagnostic imaging," said Vikram Chhabra, Vice President, Diagnostics Solutions, Microsoft. "Through Microsoft Marketplace, health systems can adopt CodeAgent in one trusted place, with IT in control, and put it to work in the reporting workflow radiologists already use, bringing Maverick's impact directly to them."

The integration surfaces Maverick's intelligence across documentation and reimbursement requirements alongside the PowerScribe One report. Available through Microsoft Marketplace, CodeAgent works alongside mCoderTM, Maverick's autonomous coding solution, to support a single intelligence layer spanning physician documentation through autonomous, billing-ready coding.

Maverick will also demonstrate CodeAgent's enterprise dashboard, which gives clinical and operational leaders visibility into alert rates, alert-to-action rates, and associated financial impact. These insights help organizations track corrective action and identify opportunities to improve documentation workflows.

RSNA attendees can see CodeAgent at the Microsoft Partner and Marketplace Center, Booth #1311, and explore CodeAgent and its enterprise dashboard at Maverick Booth #3941. Schedule a meeting with Maverick.

About Maverick Medical AI

Maverick Medical AI brings Revenue Certainty to the hospital revenue cycle with Clinical-to-Revenue Intelligence. Powered by its proprietary Clinical-to-Revenue Foundation Model, Maverick orchestrates autonomous workflows across physician documentation, coding, compliance, medical necessity, and denial prevention. Learn more at

CONTACT:... Ariella Shoham VP Marketing