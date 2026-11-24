



The platform offers up to 90% cashback on eligible crypto futures trading fees, with automatic payouts in USDT the following day.

Paybacks today announced a $10 million Pre-Series A investment from Foresight Ventures and the official launch of paybacks.io, a platform that returns a portion of crypto futures trading fees to traders as cashback.

Foresight Ventures is the sole investor in the round, acquiring a 10% stake at a $100 million valuation. The funding announcement and platform launch come as Paybacks begins offering its cashback service through agreements with participating crypto exchanges.

Under a typical exchange referral arrangement, the exchange pays a commission based on trading fees generated by users who joined through a partner's link. Paybacks uses the commissions it receives under its exchange agreements to provide cashback to the traders whose activity generated them. Depending on the applicable rate, eligible traders can receive up to 90% of their futures trading fees back.

Cashback is credited automatically in USDT to a trader's exchange account the day after an eligible trade. For a trader who pays $1,000 in eligible fees, the maximum rate would mean $900 in cashback. The amount received depends on the rate applicable to that trader's exchange account.

Paybacks is also launching with its Highest Cashback Guarantee. If a trader finds a higher cashback rate elsewhere, Paybacks says it will match that rate under the guarantee.

To use the platform, a trader signs up for a participating exchange through Paybacks and links their exchange UID. Once the account is linked, eligible trading activity generates cashback for payment the following day. Paybacks offers 24-hour live support, including assistance for traders seeking to move an existing exchange account, and plans to add more exchanges after launch.









About Paybacks

Paybacks is a platform offering cashback on crypto futures trading fees. Through agreements with participating exchanges, it returns up to 90% of eligible trading fees to traders, with cashback paid automatically in USDT the following day. The platform also offers a Highest Cashback Guarantee.

For more information, users can visit the official paybacks.io





Contact

Lim Roro

...





Attachment

Crypto Fee Cashback Platform Paybacks Raises $10M Pre-A From Foresight Ventures, Launches paybacks.io